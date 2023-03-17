Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Step In Time To Get Your Tickets For Disney And Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS

Step In Time To Get Your Tickets For Disney And Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film Mary Poppins, the musical delighted Broadway audiences during more than 2,500 performances.

Mar. 17, 2023  

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts of a whole new generation of audiences as Slow Burn Theatre Company presents Disney and Cameron Macintosh's Mary Poppins in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, April 9.

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film Mary Poppins, the musical delighted Broadway audiences during more than 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The beloved story begins with Bert, a jack-of-all trades, welcoming the audience to 1910 England and the troubled Banks family. Everyone's favorite, practically-perfect nanny, Mary Poppins, arrives to lead a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure. Using magic and common sense, she teaches the family how to value each other again. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

The original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman include the timeless favorites "Jolly Holiday," "Step in Time," "Feed the Birds" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." New songs and additional music and lyrics include "Practically Perfect" and "Anything Can Happen" and are by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drew. With a book by Julian Fellowes, co-creator Cameron Mackintosh has delivered an enchanting mixture of an irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft.

The cast features Melissa Whitworth in the title role and Adam Biner as Bert. The Banks family is portrayed by Matthew W. Korinko and April Strelinger as Mr. and Mrs. Banks with Victoria Vasquez, Stella Macey, Nate Colton and Spencer Hanan as their children, Jane and Michael. Other featured roles are performed by Heather Jane Rolff, Michael Kruetz, Ellie Pattison and Stephen Fala.

The talented ensemble that rounds out the cast features Dalia Aleman, Aaron Atkinson, Jerel Brown, Austin Carroll, Samuel Colina, Kalista Curbelo, Madeline Dunn, Stephen Eisenwasser, Jonathan Eisele, Camryn Handler, Melanie Johnson, Kareema Khouri, Vincent Law, MIchael Materdomini, Kristi Rose Mills, Matthew Quintero, Nicolette Quintero, Michael Scott Ross, Ashley Rubin, Benjamin Shaevitz and Larry Toyter.

The Slow Burn Theatre Company production has direction, sound and wig design by Patrick Fitzwater. The original London and Broadway choreography by Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mere is staged for this production by Ashley Rubin.

The creative team also features music director Michael Ursua, lighting designer Clifford Spulock, costume designer Rick Peña, props & projection designer and assistant stage manager André Russell, dance captain Ashley Rubin, production stage manager Steve Emerson and technical director Alex Fine. Set rental is from Front Row Theatrical with costumes by Ryan Moller provided by Tuacahn Costume Rentals.

The matinee performance on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. will be open captioned in which a text display located to the side of the stage scrolls words in synchronization with the performance. Open captioning for Slow Burn Theatre productions is generously sponsored by the Amaturo Family Foundation.

A sensory-inclusive performance intended for kids and adults on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with other sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 1:30 p.m. with tickets priced at $20 with $5 lap tickets for children 12 months of age and younger. The Broward Center's sensory-inclusive programming is made possible through the generous support of The Batchelor Foundation, JAFCO Children's Ability Center, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and The Taft Foundation.

This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). The Slow Burn Theatre Company 2022/2023 Season, presented by American National Bank, culminates with Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical, June 10-25.

Performance times for Disney and Cameron Macintosh's Mary Poppins vary. Tickets start at $49. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.




Photos: Alanis Morissette Visits The Cast Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Backstage At The National Photo
Photos: Alanis Morissette Visits The Cast Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Backstage At The National Theater
The national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill is making a stop at the National Theater in Washington D.C. this week and the show's iconic composer, Alanis Morissette stopped in this week to meet with the cast of the show! Check out photos of Alanis visiting with star Heidi Blickenstaff and the rest of the cast!
Josh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Tonight & Tomorrow Due to Illness Photo
Josh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Tonight & Tomorrow Due to Illness
Josh Groban will not be in Sweeney Todd for Friday, March 17th's 8pm performance or Saturday, March 18th's 2pm performance due to illness. Groban was also out of the performance last night, Wednesday March 16th. 
Video: Meet the All-Star Dancers of Bob Fosses DANCIN on Broadway Photo
Video: Meet the All-Star Dancers of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' on Broadway
Dancin' is currently in previews on Broadway and we are hanging with Wayne Cilento and the cast in this video!
Video: First Look at DRAG RACE Taking on WIGLOOSE! as Season 15 Rusical Photo
Video: First Look at DRAG RACE Taking on WIGLOOSE! as Season 15 Rusical
The remaining contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 are competing in the annual Rusical! This season, the Rusical is titled 'Wigloose,' a takeoff on the classic musical Footloose. Watch a sneak peek video of Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, and Sasha Colby preparing for the challenge!

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is a graduate of the College of Staten Island with a degree in Communications/Journalism. She has performed both onstage and behind the scenes with La MaMa Experimental Theater Clu... (read more about this author)


Interview: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter Brought Big Band Back To Broadway!Interview: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter Brought Big Band Back To Broadway!
February 26, 2023

This season, the new musical Some Like It Hot is bringing the old-fashioned showstopper back to life on Broadway. Read our interview with the rollicking new musical's esteemed orchestrators, Tony and Grammy Award-winner Charlie Rosen and esteemed jazz musician, bandleader, and educator Bryan Fuller.
Interview: Broadway's Ellen McLaughlin Presents A Radical Retelling Of 'Antigone' With KISSING THE FLOOR At Theatre RowInterview: Broadway's Ellen McLaughlin Presents A Radical Retelling Of 'Antigone' With KISSING THE FLOOR At Theatre Row
February 9, 2023

One Year Lease Theater Company will present the world premiere of Ellen McLaughlin's KISSING THE FLOOR, directed by Ianthe Demos, with movement direction by Natalie Lomonte, running Off-Broadway February 23 - March 12, 2023 in a limited engagement at Theatre Row.
Interview: How Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire Gave KIMBERLY AKIMBO A Musical MakeoverInterview: How Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire Gave KIMBERLY AKIMBO A Musical Makeover
February 3, 2023

Before Kimberly Akimbo was an acclaimed musical, it was an acclaimed play by future Pulitzer Prize-winner David Linsday-Abaire. Read our interview with this acclaimed American playwright!
Dance Into 2023 With Advice From Your Favorite Broadway Musicals!Dance Into 2023 With Advice From Your Favorite Broadway Musicals!
January 7, 2023

2023 is officially here! Head into the new year with advice from A Strange Loop, WICKED, Kimberly Akimbo, Beetlejuice, Funny Girl, Hadestown and more!
Video: 15 Memorable Musical Moments From Non-Musical Movies!Video: 15 Memorable Musical Moments From Non-Musical Movies!
January 2, 2023

See video of memorable musical numbers from from A Star Is Born, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Back To The Future, Hocus Pocus and more Hollywood classics!
share