Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Bishop-Parker Foundation

Sarasota Orchestra has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Bishop-Parker Foundation for the 2024-2025 season. This award will help advance Sarasota Orchestra's mission to engage, educate and enrich the community through high-quality, live musical experiences by supporting Manatee County students' participation in the Sarasota Youth Orchestras program. This acclaimed education program offers a learning experience for young musicians unparalleled in our community.

Marking its 65th Anniversary this season, the Sarasota Youth Orchestras (SYO) continue to transform the lives of countless young musicians across Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties. This renowned program offers robust after-school instrumental training and invaluable performance opportunities for students of all skill levels. Each year, open auditions invite area students to join one of SYO's eight ensembles, which cater to musicians from beginners to the most advanced players. As students progress through the levels, they ultimately aim for the Youth Philharmonic, SYO's premier ensemble. Along the way, they not only refine their musical skills but also cultivate self-discipline, leadership, and personal growth—skills that serve them throughout their lives.

"This generous grant from the Bishop-Parker Foundation will profoundly strengthen Manatee County's connection to the Orchestra's mission to ensure music and music education remain accessible to all residents of Manatee County,” said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. “We are deeply grateful for Bishop-Parker Foundation's steadfast dedication to Manatee County. We are honored to be counted as one of their partners.”

To learn more about Sarasota Orchestra's 2024-2025 season and education programs, visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

