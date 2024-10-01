Sarasota Orchestra Opens New Season With Free Family Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Orchestra will kick off its new season with a special, full orchestra concert for families entitled FREE Family Concert: Orchestra Games. Sarasota Orchestra invites families to come out for an evening of symphonic music in a narrated concert specially designed for elementary and middle school aged audiences. The live orchestra will entertain listeners of all ages with high-energy classical music and favorite popular tunes.

Conductor Rei Hotoda, Music Director of the Fresno Philharmonic, leads the concert. Hotoda is the proud recipient of several prestigious awards, including the 2006 Taki-Alsop Conducting Fellowship, created by Marin Alsop to mentor women conductors.

Gregory Smith, narrator and architect of The Orchestra Games, is a prolific composer of family and educational symphonic works. A long association with the Walt Disney Company has yielded original themes, songs, and arrangements for their animated features, movies, and all of their worldwide theme parks. His works have enjoyed over 1,000 performances by more than 200 orchestras.

