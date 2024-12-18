Sarasota Opera Will Welcome Community at Free Open House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The community will have the opportunity to enjoy a free peek inside all that Sarasota Opera has to offer at a free open house from noon to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Take a backstage tour; hear opera arias and ensembles in the opera house; watch wig and makeup demonstrations; and meet our production directors who will talk about our upcoming productions.Select pieces from the company’s extensive collection of more than 50,000 historic opera costumes will be on display. Complimentary refreshments will be served and special ticket offers will be available.

Artists appearing in the upcoming 2025 Winter Opera Festival productions of Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci, The Barber of Seville, The Marriage of Figaro, and Stiffelio will be on hand to share the excitement of the season.

The festive event will conclude with a special raffle drawing. For more information, visit sarasotaopera.org, call (941) 328-1300, or visit the box office in person at 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. No reservations required. Contact the Sarasota Opera Marketing Department at marketing@sarasotaopera.org or visit the website at https://www.sarasotaopera.org/open-house

