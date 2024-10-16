Sarasota Jewish Theatre Announces JEWISH JOURNEYS For 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sarasota Jewish Theatre has announced its Jewish Journeys selections for the 2024-2025 season. These traveling shows – which are being booked for December through May – are rehearsed readings of short plays that are available for performances at synagogues, condo communities, senior living residences, libraries, and community organizations. The offerings are “Can You Ever Forgive Arthur Kleinman,” “The Last Request of Eddie Carmichael/Cohen,” and “In the Beginning.”

Can You Ever Forgive Arthur Kleinman – Fifty years ago, Arthur Kleinman refused to go through with his bar mitzvah, embarrassing his family and insulting the integrity of his rabbi. After a lifetime of guilt, he seeks out his 91-year-old rebbe in a nursing home and begs for his forgiveness. Will Rabbi Shatz finally forgive him?

The Last Request of Eddie Carmichael/Cohen – On his deathbed, Eddie Carmichael announces he is really Jewish, not Catholic, and that his real name is Cohen. His dying wish is to marry Esther Goldman, a Jewish woman he met in the nursing home. Is he telling the truth? Is he lying? Or is he just plain crazy?

In the Beginning – While an aged Eve is being interviewed for a retrospective about her life with Adam, it becomes clear that she has been holding a lifetime of resentments. The revelations come fast and furious as Lilith, an unwelcome guest, brings up a past that includes the infamous snake.

Jewish Journeys are offered in addition to SJT's regular season which is presented at The Players Centre Studio 1130 at the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The season opens with “Being Somebody – Growing up Brooklyn, a Father/Daughter Tale,” on stage October 19 and 20. Jeff Baron's “Visiting Mr. Green” will be presented January 29-February 9; a screening of “The Catskills – The Rise and Fall of the Borscht Belt” documentary film takes place on February 3; and “Lost in Yonkers” by Neil Simon Will be presented from March 19-30. Joshua Harmon's “Bad Jews,” which runs from April 30-May 11, closes the season.

For more information about Jewish Journeys, or to book a presentation, contact Sandra Musicante at malsandra@comcast.net or 941-351-5246. For more information about SJT's 2024-2025 season, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org.

Comments