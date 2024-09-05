Sarasota Concert Association Reveals Its 2025 Music Matinees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sarasota Concert Association has announced its Music Matinees for the 2025 season. These four FREE afternoon concerts showcase outstanding regional musicians performing a variety of musical styles, from opera to jazz.

Scheduled this season:

Sarasota Opera Studio Artists

Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 2 p.m.

The Sarasota Opera’s Studio Artists are members of the more advanced level of Sarasota Opera’s two training programs and often participate in main stage productions by performing supporting roles and covering principal roles.

Flutist Karen Large and Pianist Heidi Louise Williams

Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Flutist Karen Large and pianist Heidi Williams will take listeners on a journey through flute history with their program, "Storytellers." Featuring composers from the Baroque era through the present day, the musicians tell stories using different musical styles and instruments, including the traverso, piccolo, and contrabass flute.

Guitarist Edel Muñoz and Violinist Sean O’Neill

Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Winner of more than 20 international guitar competitions, Cuban-American guitarist Edel Muñoz and O’Neill traverse three centuries of compelling music for guitar and violin, featuring music by Bach, Paganini, Piazzolla, De Falla, Albéniz, and Villa-Lobos.

Jazz Singer Synia Carroll

Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 2 p.m.

A jazz vocalist with smooth and soulful vocals, Synia Carroll performs "Wade In The Water Of Song," featuring songs from her latest album. Through the prism of Jazz, the program acknowledges and celebrates the expansion and discovery that is an integral part of the ‘waters’ of our lived experiences.

