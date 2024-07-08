Sarasota Concert Association Choose Three Subscriptions On Sale Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sarasota Concert Association has announced that Choose Three Mini Subscription are on sale now for its highly anticipated 2024-25 concert season.

All seven concerts being presented on the 2024-25 season are eligible to select as part of the Choose Three series and subscribers save 10% off the regular single ticket price for most of the concerts.

The 2024-25 concert season includes a special holiday concert with the all-male vocal ensemble Chanticleer, acclaimed French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Czech National Symphony, a 300th-anniversary celebration of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and the National Symphony Orchestra featuring violinist Hilary Hahn.

As a special addition, this season, The Sarasota Concert Association will present a unique evening with the legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma (discount not available for this concert).

Subscriptions to the 5-concert Great Performers Series are still available at www.SCAsarasota.org or by calling the Box Office at (941) 966-6161, and the Choose Three mini subscriptions are available by calling the Box Office.

Full-priced single tickets will be available on September 3, 2024.

