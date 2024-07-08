Sarasota Concert Association Choose Three Subscriptions On Sale Now

Full-priced single tickets will be available on September 3, 2024.
The Sarasota Concert Association has announced that Choose Three Mini Subscription are on sale now for its highly anticipated 2024-25 concert season.
All seven concerts being presented on the 2024-25 season are eligible to select as part of the Choose Three series and subscribers save 10% off the regular single ticket price for most of the concerts.
The 2024-25 concert season includes a special holiday concert with the all-male vocal ensemble Chanticleer, acclaimed French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Czech National Symphony, a 300th-anniversary celebration of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and the National Symphony Orchestra featuring violinist Hilary Hahn.
As a special addition, this season, The Sarasota Concert Association will present a unique evening with the legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma (discount not available for this concert).
Subscriptions to the 5-concert Great Performers Series are still available at www.SCAsarasota.org or by calling the Box Office at (941) 966-6161, and the Choose Three mini subscriptions are available by calling the Box Office.
