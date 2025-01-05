Review: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 at Van Wezel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The audience was positively buzzing with anticipation at Van Wezel’s grand Broadway season opener - none other than the hilarious sequel, Menopause the Musical 2! Eager fans filled the seats, ready for a night of laughter and camaraderie.

Prior to the main event, lively games were organized to kick off the fun, accompanied by energetic background tunes to get everyone in the spirit. It was clear from the start that this evening was going to be a lively celebration of womanhood and friendship.

As the curtains rose, the cast strutted onto the stage, embodying the well-loved characters with flair and charisma. The leading ladies took center stage, weaving a narrative of friendship and resilience through the highs and lows of everyday life, all while keeping the audience in stitches with their comedic timing and infectious energy. It was a testament to the enduring power of female connections, shining a spotlight on the joys and challenges that come with navigating life's twists and turns in the company of good friends.

From navigating the turbulent waters of widowhood to delving into the treacherous world of dating at a certain age, and even braving the storm of dealing with incompetent partners, each character bared their souls and shared their vulnerabilities in those intimate, private moments. It was undoubtedly the highlight of the show, capturing the essence of human relationships in all their complexities and nuances. The blend of humor and raw emotion made it a captivating and relatable experience for the viewers, leaving a lasting impact long after the curtains had closed.

The comedic performance featured cast members playfully reimagining well-known melodies( I need a Vino(Hero), etc), prompting laughter and recognition from the entire crowd. The humor in the show was fast-paced and clever, requiring full attention to catch every witty joke!

The show beautifully emphasized the importance of women uplifting each other through life's joys and challenges, highlighting the invaluable support of true friends.

It's truly delightful to kick off the Broadway Season with our Sarasota neighbors and friends. Welcome back, Van Wezel! We've missed the glitz, the glam, and the show-stopping performances! Let's get ready for a spectacular season filled with unforgettable moments and toe-tapping tunes. Cheers to the magic of live theater!

Photo Credit: Scott Smallin

