Review: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre

If you are seeking an escape from the woes of life and in need of pure, unadulterated entertainment, then cast your gaze no further than Asolo's latest production, "Lady Molly of Scotland Yard." Crafted by the brilliant mind of Ken Ludwig (the genius behind Asolo's previous hit "Crazy for You"), this world premiere introduces us to the delightful duo of Lady Molly and her trusty companion Peg. These valiant souls, both hailing from the esteemed Scotland Yard, find themselves ensnared in yet another thrilling whodunit set against the war-torn backdrop of London.

Prepare yourself for an evening of mystery, intrigue, and laughter as the fate of this puzzler not only promises to be a riveting spectacle but also holds the power to rescue a war hero and alter the very course of history. So, grab your seat, hold onto your hat, and let the escapades of Lady Molly and Peg transport you to a realm where wit reigns supreme and adventure awaits at every turn.

The story being told is a delightful blend of truth and imagination, sprinkled with a dash of whimsy for good measure. Our charming narrator, portrayed by the talented Adelin Phelps, guides us through this thrilling adventure. Phelps embodies the character of Peg with a delightful innocence and a sense of wide-eyed curiosity that keeps us entertained. She effortlessly weaves a tale that alternately has us chuckling at its audacity and anxiously perched on the edge of our seats, rooting for Peg to navigate her way out of the tricky situations the characters find themselves in.

The play that goes against the norm, boasting a grand narrative yet fueling it with just 11 performers embodying a whopping 47 characters. The joy lies in unraveling the intricate web of identities; as each actor gracefully dances between roles, the audience is whisked into a bewildering maze of mystery, entrusted with decrypting the enigmatic puzzle laid before them. This unique theatrical concoction dares you to engage in a thrilling game of character detective, ensuring an exhilarating experience where every individual gets to craft their own enthralling narrative. It's a dynamic and daring move, a delightful invitation to actively participate in the tangled web of "who's who," turning the act of discerning identities into a whimsical performance in itself.

Amidst this colorful cast, Ellen Harvey shines the brightest, stealing the spotlight with her charisma and sharp tongue. Her outrageous and hilarious characters bring an infectious joy to the stage, leaving the audience in stitches. The play's charm lies not only in its comedic relief but also in the jubilant atmosphere that lightens the weight of its serious themes and secrecies. Ellen's performances are pure comedic gold, leaving a lasting impression on all who witness her theatrical magic.

In this scintillating production, the true luminary stealing the spotlight is none other than Peter Rothstein, the Artistic Director of The Asolo Rep, and his counterpart Ross Egan, the Managing Director of The Asolo Rep, along with their brilliant creative team. The seamless transitions between diverse settings on the stage—ranging from a charming tea house to a lavish apartment to a pulsating nightclub—are a sight to behold. With a flick of a switch, the entire backdrop is magically transformed before the audience's very gaze, showcasing the enchanting allure of live theater. Just like the intricate plot of "Lady Molly of Scotland Yard," not everything is as it seems, and a captivating mystery lurks within the folds of the narrative. Lady Molly of Scotland Yard will be playing at Asolo Rep through February 18th.

