Review: IM GONNA MARRY YOU TOBY MAGUIRE at Dingbat

Dingbat Theatre has once again demonstrated its prowess for producing unique and original works with its latest offering, "I'm Gonna Marry You, Toby Maguire." This play, which cleverly intertwines humor with poignant moments of reflection, is not only a testament to the talent of its cast but also an exploration of unconventional love in all its complexities. While the title may hint at a light-hearted romance, the narrative delves into the depths of aspiration, reality, and the sometimes painful truths that accompany the pursuit of our dreams.



Set in a small, seemingly mundane town in South Dakota, the story follows Shelby, a passionate and imaginative young woman, who finds herself oddly infatuated with the Hollywood star, Toby Maguire. The play takes us on a whirlwind journey as Shelby's fixation escalates, forcing her to confront her desires, relationships, and the blurry line between fantasy and reality. As her fantasies arise, we meet a cast of colorful characters, each adding layers to the narrative. The plot navigates the highs and lows of Shelby’s dream, revealing that love, whether directed at a person or a myth, can lead to both joy and heartache.



Dingbat Theatre’s black box setting enhanced the play's intimate atmosphere, allowing audiences to feel directly involved in the unfolding drama. This configuration serves to amplify the emotional stakes, drawing viewers into Shelby's world with an immediacy that a grander venue may not have provided.



Jamie Saunders' portrayal of Shelby is truly exceptional. Her unique approach to the character melds childlike wonder with a mature insightfulness that's refreshing to see on stage. Saunders navigates the spectrum of Shelby’s emotions with finesse, shifting between total immersion in her fantasies and heartbreaking moments of self-awareness. This duality in her performance not only makes Shelby relatable but also profoundly engages the audience, leaving them contemplating the boundaries of dreams and reality.



Tom Horton shines in his role as Toby Maguire, portraying the actor with a remarkable blend of charisma and vulnerability. His passion for the character is palpable, and he brings a depth to Toby that resonates with authenticity. It's as if Horton channels the essence of Maguire while still infusing the character with his own unique flair, creating a memorable performance that captivates. His innate prowess allows him to convey Toby's desires and struggles in ways that profoundly affect Shelby, highlighting the complex interplay between celebrity and reality.



Mark-Alan deserves special mention for his versatility and comedic timing as he takes on multiple roles, including Brenda and various voices. He masterfully weaves humor into the fabric of the story, providing much-needed levity amid darker themes. His ability to shift between characters with ease adds richness to the narrative, showcasing a full range of emotions while enhancing the comedic relief that balances the play’s gravity. Mark-Alan’s performance beautifully illustrates the power of laughter in navigating the complexities of life and love.



The show is unique and different and the book definitely has some holes that are borderline bizarre. The themes are edgy and there are moments that make you realize how together your own messed up life actually is. But "I'm Gonna Marry You, Toby Maguire" is a bold choice for Dingbat Theatre, presenting a narrative that is not widely known yet deeply resonates with the audience. The stellar performances by Saunders, Horton, and Mark-Alan elevate the story, fostering a connection with spectators that lingers for days to come. This production embodies a strong artistic presence in the community, inviting viewers to reflect on their desires and the often surreal nature of aspiration. With its poignant narrative and remarkable acting, this play succeeds in creating a captivating experience that is both thought-provoking and profoundly entertaining.

The show runs through September 21. Tickets and more information can be found at dingbattheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Adrian Van Stee

