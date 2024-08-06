News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House

By: Aug. 06, 2024
"CABARET ON THE BLVD," presented by Brian Craft and Stephanie Grae, in collaboration with The Original Wolfie’s Rascal House in the Rosemary District in the heart of downtown Sarasota presents the second installment of the series, "DECO".

"CABARET on the Blvd" will occur monthly on the fourth Saturday, with rotating themes. The performance theme is DECO, featuring an ensemble cast of the Suncoast‘s finest bringing you breathtaking, dazzling performances that are sure to leave you wanting more.

CABARET on the Blvd: DECO featured: Brian Craft, Luna Delust, Nadia Nirvana, Kathryn Parks, Daly Santana, Alexander Zickafoose, Animalia and host, Jesse Lippert.
 

Photo Credit: Trey Jones

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Brian Craft and Daly Santana

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Kathryn Parks

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Alexander Zickafoose

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Brian Craft and Alexander Zickafoose

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Kathryn Parks

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Sorcha Augustine

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Kathryn Parks

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Dancers

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Daly Santana

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Kathryn Parks

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Alexander Zickafoose

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Olivia D''Amico

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Audience of CABARET on the blvd.

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Brian Craft and Daly Santana

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Brian Craft and Daly Santana

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Brian Craft and Daly Santana

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Dancer

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Cast of CABARET on the blvd: DECO

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Delores Mckenzie and Michael Mendez

Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House Image
Beck Lane

 



