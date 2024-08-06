Photos: Inside CABARET ON THE BLVD At The Original Wolfie's Rascal House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"CABARET ON THE BLVD," presented by Brian Craft and Stephanie Grae, in collaboration with The Original Wolfie’s Rascal House in the Rosemary District in the heart of downtown Sarasota presents the second installment of the series, "DECO".

"CABARET on the Blvd" will occur monthly on the fourth Saturday, with rotating themes. The performance theme is DECO, featuring an ensemble cast of the Suncoast‘s finest bringing you breathtaking, dazzling performances that are sure to leave you wanting more.

CABARET on the Blvd: DECO featured: Brian Craft, Luna Delust, Nadia Nirvana, Kathryn Parks, Daly Santana, Alexander Zickafoose, Animalia and host, Jesse Lippert.



Photo Credit: Trey Jones

