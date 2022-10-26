Paul Reiser Brings New Comedy Tour To The Van Wezel

Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood's most prolific creatives-and he shows no signs of slowing down. Paul Reiser will be bringing his newest standup tour to the Van Wezel on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

2022 is a busy year for Reiser. In Hulu's new critically-acclaimed comedy series "Reboot" from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, Reiser plays Gordon, the original creator of the old sitcom being rebooted. Awards Daily says "Reiser truly excels, giving one of his very best performances...here, he reminds us just how very funny and experienced he is in the world of television comedy."

He also took his first step into bloody, superhero glory, joining Season 3 of Amazon Prime's Emmy-nominated The Boys, playing "The Legend." Also, this year Reiser filmed "The Problem with People," an original comedy feature film which he wrote, produced, and stars in alongside Jane Levy and Colm Meaney.

Reiser currently stars in two hit shows for Netflix: Stranger Things-the company's biggest series of all time-where he plays Dr. Sam Owens, a role created by the Duffer Brothers specifically for him; and Chuck Lorre's The Kominsky Method, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The multi-faceted actor also revived one of his most iconic roles in the highly anticipated return of Mad About You, the long-running hit 90s comedy Reiser co-created and starred in with Helen Hunt. The Emmy, Peabody and Golden Globe-winning comedy ended in May 1999 and premiered 20 years later as a limited series on Spectrum Originals. All seven seasons of the original Mad About You and the re-visit are available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Throughout his prolific career, Reiser has worked with both independent and mainstream filmmakers. Having earned acclaim for his supporting role in the Academy Award-winning film Whiplash, Reiser was also recently seen alongside Kevin Hart in the Netflix feature Fatherhood, John McDonagh's War on Everyone and in frequent collaborator Jeff Baena's "The Little Hours" and "Horse Girl," which premiered at Sundance 2020, the fourth film the pair has worked on together. The veteran actor has garnered praise for notable performances in films such as Diner, Bye Bye Love, Aliens, One Night At McCool's, Beverly Hills Cop I/II and The Thing About My Folks, which Reiser wrote for his co-star Peter Falk.

Reiser is a fixture behind the camera as well. He co-created and co-produced There's Johnny!, a seven-episode series which originally streamed on Hulu and now streams on Peacock. The show, a fictional story set behind-the-scenes of Johnny Carson's Tonight Show circa 1972, co-created with filmmaker David Steven Simon and co-produced with director David Gordon Green in conjunction with The Carson Company, premiered to critical praise, with Decider saying There's Johnny! is "a television experience unlike any I've seen on TV in recent years" and "unfolds like a dream, a memory fondly recalled."

As an author, Reiser's first book, Couplehood, sold over two million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times bestsellers list. His subsequent books, Babyhood and Familyhood, were best sellers as well. Voted by Comedy Central as one of the Top 100 Comedians of All Time, Reiser regularly performs sold-out standup at venues nationwide with dates currently booked throughout 2022 and beyond.

A SUNY Binghamton graduate of its prestigious music program, Reiser co-wrote the theme song for Mad About You, "The Final Frontier," with Grammy-winning producer Don Was, and released an album of original songs with British singer-songwriter Julia Fordham called Unusual Suspects. Over the course of his career, Reiser has received multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, American Comedy Awards and Screen Actors Guild nominations.

Tickets are $27-$67 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.