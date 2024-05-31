Jump Encore Brings Area Premiere Of SIX: TEEN EDITION To Lakewood Ranch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lakewood Ranch's Jump Encore will present the area premiere of SIX: Teen Edition. This Tony-winning musical transports audiences through time to a world of Tudor queens and modern pop culture.

A Modern Twist on History: SIX: Teen Edition offers a bold reimagining of the lives and legacies of Henry VIII's six wives. Set against a backdrop of contemporary pop music and dynamic choreography, the production explores the untold stories of these iconic historical figures, giving each queen a chance to reclaim her narrative and shine in her own right. From Catherine of Aragon's strength to Catherine Parr's resilience, audiences will be captivated by the power and poise of these remarkable women.

Meet the Cast: Led by a talented ensemble of young performers, the Queens of SIX Teen Edition include:

Leyla-Jade Curbelo as Catherine of Aragon

Sydney Devreindt as Anne Boleyn

Julianna Lugo as Jane Seymour

Sam Jessup as Anna of Cleves

Emilee McKelvy as Katherine Howard

Larah Diaz as Catherine Parr

Ladies In Waiting: Complimenting the principal cast, the ensemble features a talented array of performers, including:

Jocelyn Gomez

Gwendolyn Precourt

MJ Smiechowski

Ella Singleton

Nevaeh Lynch

Nora England

Nina Young

Jump Encore provides a platform for young performers to showcase their talents and explore new and exciting musicals. This production of SIX: Teen Edition marks another area premier for Jump Encore having been the first in the area to stage the recent Finding Nemo Jr! Inspired by the international success of SIX, SIX: Teen Edition brings the magic of the musical to a new audience, offering a fresh and exciting theatrical experience that celebrates the power of storytelling and the resilience of women throughout history.

SIX: Teen Edition also features a very exciting creative team! Recent Montclair State BFA Musical Theatre graduate Belle Babcock serves as Director/Choreographer. The team also includes Jessica Babcock as Production Manager/Costumer, Kristina Kennedy Babcock as Producer/Costumer, Heather Weiskerger and Sarah Verasco as Musical Directors, and Alex Pinchin as Lighting Designer.

Tickets

SIX: Teen Edition will be staged at the Black Box theater of Jump Dance Company (11005 Passage Dr Lakewood Ranch FL 34211) from June 7th to June 9th, 2024. June 7th and 8th at 7pm and June 8th and 9th at 2pm. Tickets are priced at $20, with premium front-row seats available for $25. Patrons can purchase tickets online at buy.tututix.com/jumpdancecompany.

