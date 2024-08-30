Florida Studio Theatre Unveils 2024-2025 Children's Theatre Series Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Florida Studio Theatre has revealed the lineup for its four-show 2024-2025 Children's Theatre Series, providing families with outstanding theatre experiences on the weekend at an affordable price. From a lively adaptation of Junie B. Jones: The Musical to award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world, this year's lineup has something for children of all ages—and their favorite grownups.

Subscriptions for FST's four-show weekend Children's Series are now on sale for ONLY $25 at FloridaStudioTheatre.org and at 941.366.9000.

FST's Weekend Children's Theatre Series, launched in 2016, is designed for children and families to explore the world of theatre arts. This interactive onsite series features shows with question-and-answer sessions between the audience and the cast following performances to provide more impactful educational opportunities for young theatre goers and their families.

“This season, we're highlighting the depth and significance of the stories we share,” said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. “Stories help us make sense of the world and foster meaningful connections, underscoring the importance of sharing our own. With a lineup that includes Junie B. Jones: The Musical, Deck the Halls, Aesop's Fables, and The Flying Penguin & Other Winning Plays, we're offering a range of performances that speak to audiences of all ages.”

The series kicks off with a playful adaptation of Junie B. Jones: The Musical with book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler and music by Zina Goldrich, which begins playing September 28, 2024. This lively show brings Barbara Park's beloved books to life with catchy songs and fun-filled adventures. Join Junie B. as she starts a new school year, navigates the cafeteria, turns a stubbed toe into a show-stopping performance, and even gets her first pair of glasses. Called “Snappy” and “Amusing” by BroadwayWorld, Heisler and Goldrich's adaptation of the classic books was premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre and was a nominee for the 2005 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical.

Next is FST's annual holiday show for families, Deck the Halls, created by FST Resident Artist Sarah Durham and Caroline Saldivar with Musical Arrangements by Jim Prosser. Deck the Halls will mark its eighth year at FST and seeing the production has become a tradition for many local families. Deck the Halls invites audiences to enjoy a celebration of classic Florida Christmas and Hanukkah pastimes like decorating palm trees, swimming in the sea, and making snowmen from sand. This annual holiday show begins on November 30, 2024.

Starting the year off right is Aesop's Fables, a fresh new take on the classic tales adapted in an original play by Sarah Durham. Experience the charm of "Aesop's Fables" like never before in this lively two-actor play. Full of humor, hijinks, and timeless morals, our talented duo brings Aesop's classic tales to life with creativity and audience engagement. Aesop's Fables begins playing on January 4, 2025.

“I chose ‘Aesop's Fables' to write an original play because these timeless stories offer simple yet powerful lessons about human nature, bringing both heart and wisdom to audiences of all ages,” said Durham. “Their rich blend of morality and humor sparks creativity, allowing for a production that is as joyful as it is impactful.”

Bringing the Children's Theatre Series to a close is The Flying Penguin & Other Winning Plays, a collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2024-2025 school year. For 34 years, this beloved annual production has shined a light on the magic of children's creativity. Celebrating the stories that young writers will imagine this school year, The Flying Penguin & Other Winning Plays begins playing on March 15, 2025. Winning plays submitted to this year's youth playwriting competition will be announced in Spring 2025.

Families can enjoy FST's Children's Theatre Series on select weekends throughout the year, starting September 28, 2024, with Junie B. Jones: The Musical. Subscriptions to the four-show Children's Theatre Series are available for ONLY $25—just $6.25 per show per person. Single tickets are also available for $12 per person. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org, and at 941-366-9000.

CHILDREN'S THEATRE SCHEDULE*

Junie B. Jones: The Musical: September 28, October 6, 12, 20, and 27.

Deck the Halls: November 30, December 1, 7, 8, and 15.

Aesop's Fables: January 4, 12, 18, 26, and February 2.

The Flying Penguin & Other Winning Plays: March 15, 23, 29, April 6 and 13.

*Additional performance dates may be added later in the season

