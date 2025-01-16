Florida Studio Theatre Receives Publix Supermarkets Grant

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre has announced a $5,000 charitable gift from Publix Supermarkets Charities to support its WRITE A PLAY program during the 2024–2025 season. Publix Supermarkets Charities has been a steadfast partner of WRITE A PLAY since 1995, helping FST reach more than 38,000 students annually.

WRITE A PLAY is an arts-in-education initiative that encourages creativity, strengthens literacy, and instills an appreciation of the arts. Now entering its 34th year, WRITE A PLAY equips students with the tools and inspiration to craft original plays. The program celebrates their achievements through interactive performances, hands-on workshops, and full productions of their winning plays at the annual Young Playwrights Festival.

“Thanks to the generous support of Publix Charities, we are able to make our WRITE A PLAY program accessible to more children in our community,” says Caroline Saldivar, Director of Children's Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre. Their commitment helps us introduce young minds to the magic of live theatre, inspire them to create their own plays, and celebrate their creativity with full productions of the winning plays at our Young Playwrights Festival. We're incredibly grateful for their ongoing partnership in nurturing the next generation."

Since its inception in 1991, WRITE A PLAY has impacted the lives of over 1 million children. The program reaches a diverse population, with a strong emphasis on students attending Title I and underserved schools. For many, WRITE A PLAY provides their first experience with live theatre.

Florida Studio Theatre extends its heartfelt gratitude to Publix Supermarkets Charities for their enduring support, which continues to enrich the lives of students across the region.

﻿

For more information about WRITE A PLAY or to support FST's outreach initiatives, visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

Comments