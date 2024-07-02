Florida Studio Theatre Extends RHINESTONE COWGIRLS Through August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Studio Theatre has announced the extension of Rhinestone Cowgirls, a journey through all things country music, celebrating its evolution from humble beginnings to the giants of the music industry today.

Rhinestone Cowgirls features songs like Patsy Cline's “Crazy,” Dolly Parton's “9 to 5,” and Loretta Lynn's “Coal Miner's Daughter,” as well as more recent favorites like Shania Twain's “Man I Feel Like a Woman.” The revue has been called “A jewel” by Total Theater and “Electrifying” by Our Town. Created by Nancy Allen Productions, Rhinestone Cowgirls will now run in FST's Goldstein Cabaret through August 4. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

“Rhinestone Cowgirls will captivate you,” said Catherine Randazzo, Line Producer for FST's Summer Cabaret Series. “With their powerful vocals, dazzling energy, and sweet harmonies, these talented ladies transport audiences through the greatest hits in American country music by women. This revue celebrates the rich history of country music and the trailblazing women who shaped the genre. The cast's passion fuels the audience's excitement and keeps them hooked from the very first note.”

Audiences are calling FST's presentation of Rhinestone Cowgirls “Fantastic,” “Outstanding,” “Terrific,” and “Exceptional.” Audience member Laurence F. called Rhinestone Cowgirls “One of the best performances I have seen [in] over 20 years.” He added, “Song choice, graphics and singing was all great. I was with 2 people who had never attended before and they were delighted.”

Featuring such hits as “Islands in the Stream,” “Jolene,” “Stand by Your Man,” and “I Hope You Dance,” Rhinestone Cowgirls is an exciting country revue. The revue was created by Nancy Allen, who also created Divas Three that was part of FST's 2023 Summer Season.

“I think it's the great stories that these songs tell,” said creator Nancy Allen about Rhinestone Cowgirls and audience connection, “Country music has a way of telling a story which gives the songs more meaning.”

Bringing these beloved songs to life onstage are three outstanding female vocalists: Samantha Duval, Charity Farrell, and Gianna Maria. Duval was in FST's production of Little Shop of Horrors last winter season as well as being part of Divas Three in FST's 2023 Summer Season. She also was part of the national tours of Cirque Musica and The Celtic Ladies and has performed at regional theatres across the country. Farrell was a semi-finalist in the FOX series I Can See Your Voice and has originated roles Off Broadway. Maria is an international Singer, Dancer, Songwriter, Actress, and Composer. She has since been delivering powerful performances as a lead production singer onboard Carnival Cruise Line for the past six years.

Due to audience demand, FST is extending the run of Rhinestone Cowgirls by an additional week. This energetic music revue will now play in FST's Goldstein Cabaret through August 4.

FST's presentation of Rhinestone Cowgirls is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by The Shubert Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, and The Exchange.

ABOUT FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE

Known as Sarasota's Contemporary Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre was founded in 1973 by Artist Jon Spelman. Starting out as a small touring company, FST traveled to places such as migrant camps and prisons. The company then acquired the former Woman's Club building, becoming the first permanent venue. Shortly after Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins arrived, the building was purchased and renamed The Keating Theatre. In the years that followed, Florida Studio Theatre established itself as a major force in American Theatre, presenting contemporary theatre in its five theatre venues: the Keating Theatre, the Gompertz Theatre, the Parisian style Goldstein Cabaret and John C. Court Cabaret, and Bowne's Lab Theatre.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to a broad-based audience. FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. As FST grows and expands, it continues to provide audiences with challenging, contemporary drama and innovative programs.

