EnsembleNewSRQ Announces 2024-2005 Season

ensembleNewSRQ embarks on its ninth season with a compelling lineup of contemporary masterworks. Founders and co-artistic directors, violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, have meticulously curated a six-concert season that opens on September 23 with “Night, Reflected,” a powerful display of today's most talented and diverse compositional voices, each reflecting upon the mystery and wonder of our cosmos.

Another season highlight commemorates the 150th birthdays of Arnold Schoenberg and Charles Ives. Stephen Drury, one of the world's leading pianists and interpreters of the music of Charles Ives, will make his enSRQ debut at this concert on November 25, and Thea Lobo, a local luminary, will bring Schoenberg's “Pierrot lunaire” to life with her unique blend of spoken and sung poetry.

Other highlights include “Truth & Mayhem” (February 17), the group's annual percussion showcase led by George Nickson and featuring a world premiere from the brilliant composer Paul Mortilla. The concert also includes Tan Dun's magnificent “Elegy: Snow in June” for solo cello and percussion quartet.

In “Visions and Miracles,” enSRQ continues its collaboration with composers who have received residencies from The Hermitage Artist Retreat, performing five works for strings, flute and clarinet by, among others, Hermitage artists Anna Clyne and Christopher Theofanidis. A commissioned work by rising star, Kitty Xiao, anchors this program of enchanting musical worlds (January 13).

The group's final program of Season Nine takes place on the Sarasota Opera stage on May 12 with Wolfgang Rihm's masterpiece, “Jagden und Formen.” Twenty-five musicians will fill the stage with virtuosity and dramatic rhythmic interplay, joined by enSRQ favorite Conor Hanick on piano. Season subscriptions for six concerts are available now for $150; single tickets are $30. For more information on ticket packages and single tickets, including student ticket pricing, visit www.EnSRQ.org.

“In many ways, our ninth season sees us return to our roots,” says Bennett. “The subscription concerts are grounded with intimate chamber works from some familiar favorite composers, as well as a host of new voices to Sarasota.”

Nickson adds that the 2024-2025 season is “a celebration of anniversaries, birthdays, artist debuts, world premieres, and so much that represents what is new, fresh and vivid. From evening-length blockbuster performances on the Sarasota Opera House stage to intimate solo performances with projections, electronics and lighting displays, we can't wait to share the best and brightest new music that we've found on our travels around the world with our beloved Sarasota audiences.”

“I'm equally excited to return to the Sarasota Opera House for our final concert in May,” says Bennett. “Rihm's ‘Jagden und Formen' appeared on the original brainstorm list of pieces back in our first season. It's gratifying to finally realize a performance of this monumental work, and to have Conor Hanick join us once again.”

2024-2025 Season at a Glance

Night, Reflected: Monday, September 23, 7:30 p.m. Season 9 opens with a powerful display of today's most talented and diverse compositional voices, each reflecting upon the great mystery and wonder of our cosmos. Works by Kevin Day, Arlene Sierra, Sofia Gubaidulina and Chris Stark join Ft. Myers local, Shawn Allison, in this varied season opener of chamber music gems. First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.

Schoenberg and Ives at 150: Monday, November 25, 7:30 p.m. 2024 marks the 150th birthday of Arnold Schoenberg and Charles Ives, whose “Pierrot lunaire” and “Piano Sonata No. 2: Concord, Mass.,1840-1860” make up this celebratory program. Born in 1874, just one month apart, these two iconic composers changed the course of music history in groundbreaking and genius ways. Stephen Drury, one of the world's leading pianists and interpreters of the music of Charles Ives, makes his enSRQ debut. Local star, Thea Lobo, brings the half spoken, half sung poetry of “Pierrot lunaire” to life in a program that is not to be missed. First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.

Visions & Miracles: Monday, January 13, 7:30 p.m. Beginning with Anna Clyne's contemplative “Rest These Hands” for solo violin, “Visions & Miracles” highlights five superlative works for strings, flute and clarinet from Han Lash, Dai Wei, Gabriela Lena Frank, and two composers who have received residencies from The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Clyne and Christopher Theofanidis). In their own way, each of these composers speak to the transient beauty of the things we cannot see. First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.

Truth And Mayhem: Monday, February 17, 7:30 p.m. enSRQ's annual percussion feature promises to be a thrilling showcase for its artists, led by co-artistic director, George Nickson. Recent works by Ellen Reid, Jon Cziner, Nico Muhly and a world premiere from the brilliant and creative composer Paul Mortilla preclude Tan Dun's magnificent “Elegy: Snow in June” for solo cello and percussion quartet. First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.

Critical Moments: Monday, March 17, 7:30 p.m. George Perle's sparkling musical wit and humor are on display in his sextet, “Critical Moments,” paired alongside exquisite string and wind works from Carolyn Chen, and Kenji Bunch. A commissioned work by rising star, Kitty Xiao, anchors this program of enchanting musical worlds, while Samantha Bennett solos in Marcos Balter's beguiling “Violin Concerto” to close this unique program of musical masterpieces, large and small. First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.

Jagden Und Formen: Monday, May 12, 7:30 p.m. The final program of Season Nine brings enSRQ back to the Sarasota Opera House, filling the large stage to the brim with virtuosity and dramatic rhythmic interplay as the group performs Wolfgang Rihm's singular, tour de force for 25 musicians, “Jagden und Formen” (“Hunts and Forms”). George Nickson conducts this evening-length masterpiece, joined again by enSRQ favorite Conor Hanick on piano. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.

About ensembleNEWSRQ:

Founded in 2015 by violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, ensembleNEWSRQ (enSRQ) is a versatile chamber music ensemble in Sarasota, FL, dedicated to playing and advocating for the music of contemporary composers. Through thoughtfully curated and innovative programs, enSRQ demonstrates how contemporary music is a reflection of our world and cultural experience. The ensemble strives to manifest the creativity of the current generation and inspire audiences to participate in musical culture in a profound way.

