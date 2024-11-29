December Events at Creative Liberties to Feature Family Art Day & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Limited tickets left! Explore Sarasota’s vibrant arts scene while savoring a progressive dinner during Gaze & Graze. Guests will visit six gallery locations via trolley and the event features art, small-plate courses from local restaurants, and narration about the local arts community. Stops include Creative Liberties Artist Studios, Define Gallery, SPAACES, Art Ovation Hotel, and more. With space limited to 30 guests, tickets must be purchased in advance. Check-in begins at 4:45 p.m. at Creative Liberties, 901 Apricot Ave., Sarasota. Don’t miss this unique evening of art, cuisine, and connection!

Creative Liberties at ARCOS Gaze Gallery: View work by artists-in-residence Liza Compass and Jane Rubini through January 2, at Arcos Apartments, 340 Central Ave., Sarasota. Liza Compass captivates with intricate pen-and-ink and colored pencil narratives, while Jane Rubini crafts luminous glass and mosaic works that transform light and form. Together, they embody the diversity and creativity at the heart of Creative Liberties.

The 2024 Year-End Artists Showcase, December 5-January 4, celebrates the diverse talents of Creative Liberties’ studio artists with a curated selection of their most innovative works. Join the opening reception on Thursday, December 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 927 N. Lime Avenue, Sarasota, to meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, and immerse in a vibrant evening of art and live music by David Munoz. Free and open to the public

Bring the whole family to Family Art Day, Saturday, December 14, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Enjoy creating art together with artist Ronnique Hawkins. Project is suitable for all ages and skill levels. All supplies are included. This is a free program, made possible by generous funding from the Johnson Singer Arts & Education Fund.

An ongoing event is A Taste of Art at Chaz 51 Steakhouse, 549 US 41 Bypass N, Venice. The partnership pairs fine cuisine with fine art and demonstrations every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings, 5-8:30 p.m. Enjoy a meal and interact with artists. In addition to the live artmaking, Chaz 51 also hosts a gallery of local art on the restaurant's walls that is available for purchase.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, both artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that "more than 40 independent local artists have artwork on display or are working at our three locations." She adds that Creative Liberties provides “affordable working studio spaces, display walls, emerging artist residencies, education opportunities, community outreach, and unique events—all in close proximity to the downtown center of Sarasota."

Creative Liberties now has three locations in Sarasota; the original location at 901-B Apricot Avenue features nine studio artists and gallery walls for five feature artists. The 927 N. Lime Avenue location features 12 studio artists, gallery walls for nine feature artists and the Creative Academy classroom/community space. Its third location, Creative Liberties Artist Residencies at Gaze Gallery, is in the ARCOS Apartments, 340 Central Avenue and offers limited-time artist residences for work and display space.

"We are responding to the needs of the artists in our community and the interests of the art enthusiasts,” says Gerdeman, "and we are thrilled to offer a whole new art buying experience that adds depth and value for both the artists and the collectors. We want to make art accessible to all, for those who want to create, sell, learn, view and buy.”

Twenty artists have made Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery their artistic workspace. These include: Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Emily Baar (miniature acrylic painting); Alliene Bouchard (oil painting, ceramic and cast jewelry); Beth Climo (painting, mixed media); Jules Farnsworth (resin and acrylic painting); Robin Fredey (mixed media, collage); Dante Garcia (oil painting); Drita Dawn Hajroja (painting and mixed-media); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Deb Lambert (fiber and weaving); Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography); Jie Li (portraiture pastel, charcoal portraiture and plein air oil painting); Henry Martin (photography and mixed-media); Lee Oberlander (watercolor, acrylic paint and mixed-media); Steve Schwartz (acrylic paint, mixed-media); Nancy Turner (printmaking and mixed media); Cheryl Taub (acrylic paint, pastel and collage); Sandra Wix (illustration, portraits and photography); Ava Young (abstract acrylic painting).



