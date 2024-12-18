Complete Cast Set for Ken Ludwig's LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​

Asolo Repertory Theatre has revealed the complete cast for the World Premiere of Ken Ludwig's Lady Molly of Scotland Yard, which begins previews on January 17, 2025. Kate Loprest (Lady Molly) and Adelin Phelps (Peg) will lead the company.

“Asolo Rep has a long and successful history of producing Ken Ludwig plays: Crazy For You, Three Musketeers, Murder on the Orient Express, The Games Afoot. It is an extraordinary honor that one of the most celebrated playwrights of our time has chosen the Asolo to develop and produce his latest play. We are looking forward to this lively opening to the season.” stated Asolo Repertory Theatre's Producing Artistic Director and Director of the production, Peter Rothstein.

"Asolo Rep has staged such wonderful productions of my work over the last several years that I knew there was no theatre in the country better suited to developing Lady Molly of Scotland Yard," stated playwright Ken Ludwig. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with Peter Rothstein, whose expertise and experience will bring this play so joyously to life."

A new world premiere from prolific master of stage comedy Ken Ludwig, writer of Crazy for You and Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. You know Holmes and Watson. You know Nick and Nora. Now, meet Molly and Peg: two brilliant detectives from Scotland Yard. With bombs dropping over London, a simple murder investigation leads Molly and Peg deep into the British war effort and the top-secret code-breaking operation at Bletchley Park. Going undercover as cryptographers, they uncover a plot that will strike at the very heart of the United Kingdom, launching a high-octane, laugh-out-loud race against time. Saving the world has never been so much fun. Inspired by a series of short stories by Baroness Orczy.

The cast features: Evan Bertram, Caron Buinis, Llen Harvey, Chris Hoch, Alan Kim, John Leggett, Jake Loewenthal, Kate Loprest, Conor McGiffin, Elle Miller, Jacquelyn Morales, Ibukun Omotowa, Corrie Owens, Ayda Ozdoganlar, Adelin Phelps, Austin Ridley, Caitlin Rose, Christian Thompson, Macksud Yillah, Brian Zane, and Zoe Zervas.

Comments