Christopher Eisenberg Returns to WBTT For Frank Sinatra Tribute Shows

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will welcome back to its stage one of its most successful and popular young artists for a two-night engagement. Christopher Eisenberg, who started working with WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs at the age of 8 and has gone on to be signed to major label deals, will present "Frank & Me" at WBTT on March 26 and 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

The show is a tribute to the most famous crooner of them all, Frank Sinatra. Patrons will enjoy a night of crooning, dancing, stories and laughs as Eisenberg celebrates "Ol' Blue Eyes," one of the greatest artists of all time. From the performance of classics such as "Fly Me to the Moon," "The Way You Look Tonight" and "I've Got the World on a String" to exploring the impact Sinatra made on American culture, Eisenberg will walk patrons through a nostalgic journey while bringing a new-school twist to this brilliant artist.

Eisenberg - the creator and writer of the show - notes that, as "a biracial Jewish kid," he has long been fascinated by the style, skills and talents of Sinatra.

Jacobs is the director. Track music arranged and recorded by Chris and Liston Gregory.

Eisenberg, whose stage name is Chris Louis, is a native of Sarasota, Fla. who has loved music ever since he could remember. The 25-year-old has dedicated the last 14 years to pursuing his ultimate goal of changing the world through his music and message.

He began working with Jacobs at the age of 8 and then, at the age of 11, he was cast in the hit WBTT show "The Crooners" as little Michael Jackson. This started a lifelong bond between mentor and mentee.

He has performed in WBTT productions such as "Motown '60s Revue," "Soul Crooners 2," "The Fabulous Five," "Cab Calloway," "Bubbling Brown Sugar," "Black Nativity" and "A Motown Christmas," and been featured at numerous WBTT galas and community events.

Some of Eisenberg's accomplishments include: being featured on NBC's "America's Got Talent" at 12 years of age, making it to the top 48; visiting hundreds of Boys and Girls Clubs of America locations for four consecutive summers on his "Go For Your Dreams Tour," teaching kids that anything is possible; being signed at the age of 18 to a recording/publishing deal with Sony Music; and then, when he was 21, signing with RCA Records as part of an R&B group called "Next Town Down."

Eisenberg credits most of his success and knowledge to WBTT, noting that the theatre not only served as a stepping stone for his professional career but was also a second family to him.

"Without WBTT, I would have no knowledge of the greatness that came before me in music," said Eisenberg. "WBTT gave me an opportunity to study the greatest artists to ever touch a microphone; I love music so much, I studied closely."

In October 2022, Eisenberg signed a solo recording deal with Range Music (distributed by Capitol-Virgin) and his first solo studio single, "Too Many 2 Count," will be available on March 31. Eisenberg is ready to achieve his dream of releasing platinum-selling albums, headlining arena tours, and winning Grammy Awards in his near future.

Since its inception, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has mentored and inspired many aspiring young artists through participation in the company's productions as well as through training programs such as Stage of Discovery and the Young Artist Program. Many of the young artists trained/mentored at WBTT have gone on to work on Broadway, with regional and national companies, performed on cruise ships as well as on international stages, and gone on to fulfilling careers in the performing arts.

"My purpose - my mission - in founding WBTT was to help aspiring artists who might not have had an outlet elsewhere to achieve their performance dreams with our support," said Jacobs. "From the very first time I saw Chris sing, I knew he had the talent and the spark to be a star. We are all so excited for his return to our stage this month!"

Performances take place in the Donelly Theatre of WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). Runtime is 72 minutes with no intermission. Ticket prices range from $25-$100; all proceeds will support Eisenberg's professional journey and the theatre. Call the Box Office at 941-366-1505 or purchase tickets online at westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine