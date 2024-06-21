Choral Artists of Sarasota Awards Dr. Ann Stephenson-Moe Scholarship to Karson White

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Education and outreach are integral to the mission of Choral Artists of Sarasota. Each year, the organization awards the Dr. Ann Stephenson-Moe Scholarship to a promising young singer. This year, a $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Parrish resident Karson White, who recently graduated from State College of Florida.

Danielle La Senna, the newly appointed executive director of Choral Artists of Sarasota, emphasized the importance in fostering young musical talent. She explains that, each year, eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are invited to join the group, as part of the group’s educational outreach. One of these gifted singers is awarded the Ann Stephenson-Moe Scholarship to help support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning.

“Ensuring the future of choral music means investing in the next generation of music lovers,” says La Senna. “Incorporating young singers into the professional ensemble encourages them to further develop their musical talents and appreciation for singing in an ensemble. We were thrilled to work with Karson this season and can’t wait to see all that she accomplishes in the future.”

Melodie Dickerson, director of choral and vocal studies at State College of Florida, says that, from the “moment, Karson started her studies at SCF, she made a terrific impression on all the music faculty. Karson was a Dean’s List student and outstanding piano student, soprano section leader in the SCF Chamber Choir and student ambassador in the music program assisting with many events. However, it was her excellence in lesson preparation and amazing progression in her vocal studies that was such a wonderful experience for me. Karson possesses a natural talent and beautiful vocal instrument. She is one of the finest vocal students I have ever had the privilege to teach, and her joyful, positive personality contributed greatly to the SCF’s music program. I look forward to hearing how Karson is going to change the world.”

White says she’s been grateful to participate with a professional chorus. “I have made music my life’s work, and this scholarship is a testament of my dedication. Having the support of Choral Artists inspires me to continue to strive for excellence in all of my musical endeavors.” She adds that she will be spending the next year and a half serving as part of a volunteer mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fukuoka, Japan. “When I return, I will be attending Brigham Young University in Rexburg, Idaho, to pursue my dream of being a vocal performance major. I couldn’t be more excited for my future plans and the adventures that await me in the coming years!”

Established in 2022, the Dr. Ann Stephenson-Moe Scholarship was named in honor of Ann Stephenson-Moe for her significant contributions to the Choral Artists of Sarasota and her mentorship of young singers at Church of the Redeemer and Temple Beth Israel. Stephenson-Moe is a major musical force throughout the region as an organist, harpsichordist, conductor, and accompanist.

For more information about Choral Artists of Sarasota and its programs, visit www.choralartistssarasota.org.





Comments