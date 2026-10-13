Cast Set For KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Florida Studio Theatre

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Florida Studio Theatre has announced the cast of Kimberly Akimbo, which will launch the theatre’s 2026-27 Winter Mainstage season. Winner of five Tony Awards – including Best Musical – this moving and unconventional coming-of-age story follows a young woman determined to make the most of her life. With Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and Music by Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo begins previews November 18, opens November 20, and runs through January 3, 2027, in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.

Kimberly only wants her first kiss and a little adventure. Instead, she finds herself navigating her family’s spectacularly bad decisions, unexpected romance, and the challenges of growing up on her own terms. Featuring an extraordinary score and a story full of surprises, this five-time Tony Award-winning musical is a reminder that life’s most meaningful moments rarely arrive according to plan.

Leading the cast as Kimberly Levaco is Susan Haefner*, who returns after appearing in last winter’s Birthday Candles. Haefner is no stranger to FST: her first production with the theatre was Oleanna in 1995, and Kimberly Akimbo marks her sixth production with the theatre. Her Broadway credits include State Fair, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and 42nd Street, with national tours of Billy Elliot and Damn Yankees alongside Jerry Lewis.

“I hope audiences will be deeply moved and surprised by the wild and beautiful ride this musical takes us on, and I hope they just can't stop talking about it afterwards,” said Haefner.

Joining Haefner as Kimberly’s family are Jared Svoboda as Buddy Levaco, Alex Keiper* as Pattie Levaco, and Maeghin Mueller as Debra Levaco. Svoboda returns to FST after appearing in last winter’s hit cabaret Three Pianos. His other credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, Dear Evan Hansen, and Bat Out of Hell. He also appeared as Jesus in Morgan Freeman’s documentary The Story of God. Making her FST debut, Keiper’s credits include Mrs. Christie, Next to Normal, and What the Constitution Means to Me. Mueller, also making her FST debut, spent two years touring nationally with My Fair Lady and has appeared in Toxic Avenger and Matilda.

Rounding out the cast are Ephraim Takyi* as Seth Weetis, Jacob Erdody as Aaron, Charlotte Kunesh as Delia, Jacqueline St. Pierre as Teresa/Dance Captain, and John Viggiano as Martin. Takyi’s credits include the national tours of The Wiz and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical. Erdody has recently appeared in Something Rotten!, She Loves Me, and Chicago. Kunesh’s credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Marvelous Wonderettes, while St. Pierre has appeared in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors and Shout! The Mod Musical. Viggiano’s credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 42nd Street, and Kinky Boots. These five artists will all make their FST debuts with Kimberly Akimbo.

The creative team includes Ben Liebert (Director), Mason Moss (Music Director), Isabel A. & Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Designer), Madison Queen (Costume Designer), Ben Rawson (Lighting Designer), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Designer), Sam Powers* (AEA Stage Manager), and Aven Lancaster (Stage Management Intern).

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 14 Hrs 48 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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