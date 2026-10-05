LEGACY: MOTOWN & MORE! Extended Through October at Florida Studio Theatre

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Florida Studio Theatre has announced that its hit summer cabaret Legacy: Motown & More! has been extended through October 24, 2026, in the Goldstein Cabaret. This nonstop montage of instantly recognizable hits offers lightning-fast energy and spine-tingling music from the 1960s through today, from “Never Can Say Goodbye” to “My Girl.”

Critics praise the show for its ample audience engagement and memorable soundtrack. BroadwayWorld calls the production “iconic,” “lively,” and a “knockout,” continuing to tell audiences that they’re “in for a treat” and to “get ready to groove the night away!” Sarasota Events Calendar says the cabaret “fills the room with energy” and that audiences are “fully engaged from beginning to end.” Meanwhile, Family Beautiful calls the show an “endless supply of energy” with “enough charisma to light up downtown Sarasota.”

“Audiences have absolutely fallen in love with this cabaret, and we keep hearing one thing: ‘Bring it back!’” said FST Associate Producer Catherine Randazzo. “We’re thrilled to extend the run once again and give even more people the chance to experience its incredible energy. From Stevie Wonder to The Temptations, this celebration of Motown and more is packed with unforgettable music that will have you dancing in your seat and singing all the way home.”

Created by Justin Reynolds, who also performs in the production, Legacy: Motown & More! brings together versatile performers with experience spanning Broadway, the West End, national tours, and international stages. The revue celebrates the artists and songs that have shaped popular music across generations.

In addition to Reynolds, the cast includes Felander and AJ Davis, with Michael Wordly alternating with Reynolds later in the run. All four artists are making their FST debuts, bringing their individual experiences and talents together for an energetic ensemble that critics have called “enticing” and “unforgettable.”

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Line Producer), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Kate Johnson (Sound and Lightboard Operator).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 14 Hrs 43 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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