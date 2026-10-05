LEGACY: MOTOWN & MORE! Extended Through October at Florida Studio Theatre
The cabaret stars Justin Reynolds, Nigel Richards, Bryce Valle, and AJ Davis performing songs from Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, and other iconic artists.
Florida Studio Theatre has announced that its hit summer cabaret Legacy: Motown & More! has been extended through October 24, 2026, in the Goldstein Cabaret. This nonstop montage of instantly recognizable hits offers lightning-fast energy and spine-tingling music from the 1960s through today, from “Never Can Say Goodbye” to “My Girl.”
Critics praise the show for its ample audience engagement and memorable soundtrack. BroadwayWorld calls the production “iconic,” “lively,” and a “knockout,” continuing to tell audiences that they’re “in for a treat” and to “get ready to groove the night away!” Sarasota Events Calendar says the cabaret “fills the room with energy” and that audiences are “fully engaged from beginning to end.” Meanwhile, Family Beautiful calls the show an “endless supply of energy” with “enough charisma to light up downtown Sarasota.”
“Audiences have absolutely fallen in love with this cabaret, and we keep hearing one thing: ‘Bring it back!’” said FST Associate Producer Catherine Randazzo. “We’re thrilled to extend the run once again and give even more people the chance to experience its incredible energy. From Stevie Wonder to The Temptations, this celebration of Motown and more is packed with unforgettable music that will have you dancing in your seat and singing all the way home.”
Created by Justin Reynolds, who also performs in the production, Legacy: Motown & More! brings together versatile performers with experience spanning Broadway, the West End, national tours, and international stages. The revue celebrates the artists and songs that have shaped popular music across generations.
In addition to Reynolds, the cast includes Felander and AJ Davis, with Michael Wordly alternating with Reynolds later in the run. All four artists are making their FST debuts, bringing their individual experiences and talents together for an energetic ensemble that critics have called “enticing” and “unforgettable.”
The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Line Producer), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Kate Johnson (Sound and Lightboard Operator).
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