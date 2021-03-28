BWW Review: CAMELOT at Asolo Repertory an Artistic Masterpiece

Somedays it seems like the world may never return to normal. It has been a challenging year for everyone and one of the hardest hit industries has been those involving live entertainment. Audiences are craving a return to live theatre which made the Asolo's production of "Camelot" and even more welcome sight.

The Asolo has gone above and beyond in its safety precautions to provide patrons with opportunities to once again return to the theatre. Temperature checks were conducted upon entry, masks were worn by patrons and staff and all seats were in pods of two and socially distanced from others in their beautiful outdoor venue. Playbill information was on the screen rather than in a physical program. This was frustrating for someone as myself who loves the detail and graphic imagery playbills provide; but in this day and age each organization needs to do what they feel is best to keep everyone safe.

"Camelot" with book and lyrics by Alan Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe is based on the legend of King Arthur. The story centers around King Arthur and his love at first sight with Lady Guenevere. As they build their life together in Camelot, Arthur forms the Knights of the Roundtable, with Lancelot as its first and primary member of the Knights. Lancelot and Guenevere fall in love with each other which creates the central conflict for the story.

As a safety precaution, this production was created in "Concert Style." Actors did not wear masks, but they maintained a distance of at least 6 feet from one another. They wore gloves when handling certain props and wore concert style clothing rather than the traditional period clothing which would have required multiple costume changes. Certain elements of the story had to be altered in order to accommodate these guidelines, but Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal did a magnificent job of conveying the story and drawing her audience in to an experience which required more imagination given these parameters.

The Asolo production team did not miss a step. Through the use of a six-projection system, I often felt I was looking at Cinderella's castle at Disney as the entire front of the Asolo (which served as the backdrop for the show) was used for every scene. The lighting choices and visual imagery created a enthralling experience that complimented every emotion displayed by the actors on stage. The projection sequence involving the fire was nothing short of awe-inspiring and serves as a reminder that theatre can be created anywhere in any place with the right artistic direction.

Nick Duckart is poignant as King Arthur. He has a mastery of the stage and a presence that commands your attention. Duckart's ability to allow the audience to see his power and his vulnerability at the same time is a true credit and a skill that is often underestimated. King Arthur, like most characters is multi-faceted, Duckart allows for the full depth of Arthur's character to come forth which makes his choices on stage relatable to those in the audience. His vocal command can not be understated. He has a strong yet soothing voice that creates an overall ambience and temperament that is pivotal in the telling of the story.

Guenevere is portrayed by Britney Coleman who provides a perfect blend for her two male counterparts. While Coleman's voice is undeniable, her demeanor as the lover of two men she truly cares for is spot on perfect. I feel like people have a natural impression they have formed of iconic characters such as Guenevere. As such, they expect to see that vision without deviation. Where Coleman truly exceled was in maintaining that vision with her audience while at the same time providing a fresh perspective on the renowned character. Coleman allows us to see the struggle in her affection for Arthur and her true love for Lancelot. This emotion is further emulated throughout her vocal numbers. Normally I find a particular song that resonates with me but in the case of Coleman each one was delivered so flawlessly that that it serves as one delight after another.

Alex Joseph Grayson (Lancelot) provides a faultless link between the musical's central characters. Grayson accurately portrays and unwavering love of Camelot and admiration for Arthur while at the same time exhibits the human struggle from his raw emotions he experiences with Guenevere. Lancelot's personal central conflict and embattlement between loyalty and love is paramount to the show and to that end Grayson does not disappoint. He displays both strength and vulnerability throughout his journey in Camelot. Grayson will draw you in with his voice and captivate you with his poise. In a role that can easily be viewed as an antagonist, his ability to show you the inner soul of his character makes the audience long for his success.

As expected, the entire company was spectacular in every aspect. While producing a show "concert style" limits the actor's ability to convey the full intricacies of the story, this cast found unique ways to expand their artistic repertoire to captivate you at every turn.

The rest of the run is sold out which is further confirmation of the desire of audiences to return to the theatre. The Asolo will be offering a live stream version of the production beginning in April. While video will not illicit the same emotions, it does provide an opportunity for them to experience this amazing production.

We all hope the end is in sight and that we can return to what will surely be an even deeper appreciation for live theatre. In the meantime, local theatres in Sarasota are each finding ways to bring experiences to their patrons. The Asolo has done so in a powerful and creative way. So whether it be in-person or via live stream, "Camelot" is a journey you will not want to miss.

More information can be found at www.asolorep.org