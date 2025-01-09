Atomica Arts Co-Founders Named Co-Executive Directors Of LifeLine Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atomica Arts's co-founders, Maria Schaedler-Luera and Will Luera, have been named Co-Executive Directors of LifeLine Productions.

LifeLine Productions harnesses the transformative power of theater, storytelling, film, and creative programs to illuminate mental health challenges and dismantle the stigma surrounding mental illness. This partnership unites two organizations committed to fostering personal growth, community engagement, and healing through the arts.

Aligning Missions: Empowering Communities Through Art and Mental Health

Atomica Arts inspires individuals to embrace self-awareness and creative expression through arts education, mindfulness practices, and applied theater. The organization bridges the gap between knowledge and lived experience, empowering participants to unlock their full potential.

LifeLine Productions amplifies voices through powerful personal narratives and creative platforms, sparking important conversations about mental health. With theater, storytelling, film, and innovative programs, LifeLine fosters empathy, understanding, and resilience.

"We're thrilled to welcome Maria and Will as Co-Executive Directors," said Joel Ehrenpreis, Founder and Board President of LifeLine Productions. "Their creative vision and passion for mental health awareness will expand LifeLine's reach and impact. The addition of Atomica Arts' expertise will further enhance LifeLine's ability to connect with those in need of mental health programs and services."

"As someone deeply committed to the intersection of the arts and mental health, I'm honored to step into this role," said Maria Schaedler-Luera. "This collaboration allows us to broaden the connection between creativity and well-being, serving more communities than ever before."

"This partnership is a perfect alignment of our values and experiences," added Will Luera. "Atomica Arts has always believed in storytelling's transformative power, and LifeLine provides a unique platform to share that vision with broader audiences. I'm excited to work with the LifeLine team to advance its mission."

A Collaborative Future

As Co-Executive Directors, Maria and Will plan to deepen collaboration between Atomica Arts and LifeLine Productions. Their shared vision includes expanding programs that address mental health through the lens of artistic exploration, community engagement, and innovative storytelling. This partnership aims to reach local, national, and global audiences.

More to Come

A new show is already in development for 2025, promising to showcase the synergy between Atomica Arts and LifeLine Productions. Stay tuned for updates as we unveil this exciting project in the coming months.

Comments