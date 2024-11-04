Asolo Rep Receives $15,000 Capacity Building Grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asolo Repertory Theatre has received a $15,000 Capacity Building Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support the development of a five-year strategic plan for the theatre.

Last season marked a new chapter in the artistry and operation of Asolo Rep as Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein and Managing Director Ross Egan joined the Asolo Rep team after 70 combined years of leadership under Linda DiGabriele and Michael Edwards. “As we consider the challenges and opportunities Asolo Rep faces in a post-pandemic world, balancing best practices with innovative approaches has never been more urgent,” said Egan. “To address this, Asolo Rep is taking a pragmatic, lean, and aspirational approach to the strategic planning process by contracting with consultants Michael Kaiser and Tanya Surtees from the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland for training, consultation, and implementation support.”

Michael Kaiser is Chairman of the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland. The Institute provides advanced training to arts administrators and board members and consulting support to arts, academic, and governmental institutions. Since its inception, the Institute has advised thousands of individuals, organizations, governments, and foundations throughout the United States and over 80 countries on six continents. The Institute’s programs include capacity-building programs which have served more than 1,000 organizations in cities across the globe and fellowships for both American and international arts leaders. Tanya is a South African-born arts manager with over 20 years in the cultural industries. As a Senior Consultant at the Institute, she oversees a portfolio of unique clients for whom she serves as a cultural programmer, strategist, and operations specialist, working one-on-one with leadership and staff to advance key areas of their business.

The two consultants will support several key strategic planning elements for Asolo Rep, including aligning the theatre’s mission with its future aspirations, optimizing its programming mix, enhancing visibility, expanding its donor base, and improving the theatre’s organizational structure and community engagement. The Capacity Building Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County will support Asolo Rep’s strategic planning process, positioning Asolo Rep for sustainable growth and enhanced community impact in future years.

