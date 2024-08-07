Asolo Rep Awarded $50,000 In Support From Designing Women Boutique

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asolo Repertory Theatre has received a $50,000 grant from the Designing Women Boutique. This grant continues a longstanding community partnership between Designing Women Boutique and Asolo Repertory Theatre; this year's grant is in support of the theatre's upcoming 2024-2025 Season.

“Our 2024-25 season is a dynamic collection of stories that explore what it means to be resilient in the face of adversity, and we are proud to welcome the Designing Women Boutique as a Major Season Sponsor for the upcoming 2024-25 season,” said Ross Egan, Managing Director at Asolo Repertory Theatre. “Support from the Designing Women Boutique has helped us to fulfill our powerful mission to engage and inspire audiences with extraordinary theatrical experiences for over twenty years.”

Celebrating 22 years of giving back to the Sarasota community, Designing Women Boutique & Estate Services has bestowed $12,000,000 in grants and merchandise to more than 100 non-profit recipients. With active leadership by the co-founders and the Board of Trustees, the business is managed by a talented and committed team of staff and volunteers.

“We are proud to contribute to the impact Asolo Repertory Theatre has on thousands of people annually through the power of live theater, and we look forward to their upcoming season of productions and special events,” said Ida Zito, President of the Board of Directors at Designing Women Boutique.

The grant will provide essential support for the 2024-25 mainstage season, complete with big musicals, bold plays, thrilling comedies, and a new holiday classic. Productions include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (November 13, 2024 – January 5, 2025), Ken Ludwig's Lady Molly of Scotland Yard (January 17 – February 8, 2025), Anna in the Tropics (February 19 – March 13, 2025), Dancing in Lughnasa (March 19 – April 19, 2025), Good Night, Oscar (April 2 – April 27, 2025), Jesus Christ Superstar (May 14 – June 15, 2025) and All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 (December 4 – 25, 2024) in partnership with The Ringling and The Historic Asolo Theater.

To learn more about Asolo Rep's 2024-25 season and programs, visit www.asolorep.org.

