Arts Advocates Reveals October 2024 Events Including the First Luncheon of the Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of October events, which includes the exhibit “SPAACES Studio Artists Present”; the art talk, “Truman Adams – Murals and More”; the first luncheon of the season; and the “Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage” tour.

Arts Advocates member artists exhibit monthly in the Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Shows run from the first Saturday to the last Saturday of each month. “SPAACES Studio Artists Present” will be on exhibit from October 5-26, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. This exhibition is the first showing of the SPAACES studio artists as a group since its inception in 2018. SPAACES artists are full-time working artists who are pursuing a viable career from their art endeavors. The SPAACES studio program is designed to have a wide and lasting impact on the lives of participants with the hope of positively altering the trajectory and quality of each artist’s professional and personal life. Admission is free; registration not required.

After a summer hiatus, monthly luncheons kick off October 17, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club. The guest speaker is Dr. Joseph Holt, Choral Artists of Sarasota’s artistic director. Holt will share what it was like for Sarasota’s professional choral ensemble to perform at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. $45 for Arts Advocates members, $50 for non-members.

The “Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage” tour takes place October 21 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The art in the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is on loan from Arts Advocates. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Presented in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, proceeds benefit the education/outreach programs of Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel.

Arts Advocates presents the art talk “Truman Adams – Murals and More” on October 22 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Arts Advocates Gallery. Adams is an artist whose work cannot be easily characterized. He creates work in multiple mediums and styles depending upon his whims. His work can be seen around Sarasota, including 3D dance murals at Rosemary Square and a massive mosaic adorning the exterior of the Church of the Redeemer. Adams was recently selected to create the inaugural work for Sarasota’s Florida Legacy Art Mural Series. His mural featuring Amphitrite, the goddess of the sea, can be found on Tamiami Trail across from the sailor statue. ​Free for Arts Advocates members; $5 for non-members.

On October 23 from 4:45 to 6:00 p.m., Arts Advocates offers a salon event for members only. Husband and wife team Alan Wasserman and Midge Johnson combine their talents for a piano concert with live painting in their gallery space, Midge Johnson Fine Art in Osprey. Wasserman is classical pianist who has performed in hundreds of venues in New York, New Jersey, China, Russia, and Austria. He will play his Steinway grand piano while Johnson paints live during the concert. Between each piece, the pair will discuss relating elements of music with the elements of art. ​$25 for Arts Advocates members only; memberships range from $20 to $1,000.

The Arts Advocates’ collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours.

Comments