Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota to Present Duo Karolina & Iwo and More in February

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present Duo Karolina & Iwo on February 6 at Sarasota Yacht Club, Grammy Award winner Imani Winds on February 11 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, and the KP Jazz Trio on February 18 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The duo of Karolina Mikołajczyk, violin and Iwo Jedynecki, accordion is one of the most interesting and original chamber ensembles performing today, breaking all stereotypes about their instruments and defying categorization. First prize winners at multiple international competitions, they have given recitals in 30 countries on four continents, including in Carnegie Hall, the Star Performing Arts Centre in Singapore, and The National Philharmonic in Warsaw. Duo Karolina & Iwo’s program – February 6, 11:00 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club – includes everything from Chopin and Vivaldi to Kostrzewa and Piazzolla. Tickets are $70 (includes lunch).



2024 Grammy Award winner in the classical compendium category, Imani Winds has led both a revolution and evolution of the wind quintet through their dynamic playing, adventurous programming, and imaginative collaborations, inspiring audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Twenty-six seasons of full-time touring have taken Imani Winds to every major chamber music series, performing arts center, and summer festival in the United States. Their Legacy Commissioning Project has contributed more than 45 new works by composers of color to the wind quintet repertoire. On February 11, 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Imani Winds will perform Blanchet’s A Haitian Tale, Schifrin’s La Nouvelle Orleans, Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, and more. Tickets are $43 for general seating and $63 for VIP seating.



Hailed by Wynton Marsalis as having “a pearly touch, a sense of history, a sense of drama, a love of the blues, and an elegance which is borne of high-minded dedication,” Australian jazz pianist Konrad Paszkudzki established a reputation as a leading jazzman in his homeland while still a teenager. He toured extensively with jazz trumpeter James Morrison and performed over 1,000 performances with the John Pizzarelli Quartet. The KP Jazz Trio – Paszkudzki (piano), Pasquale Grasso (guitar), and Dylan Shamat (bass) – focuses on standards from the Great American Songbook, staying true to the original musical and lyrical content with an emphasis on melodic elegance and swinging verve. Their concert is February 18, 5:30 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Tickets are $43.

