Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Announces Its 24th Season

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota enters its 24th season of bringing unique and diverse musical experiences to the region with a dynamic and international array of both established and emerging classical, jazz and pops artists. The season, which runs October 2019 through June 2020, features 28 performances at venues in Sarasota and Venice. The programs cover Artist Series Concerts' trademark range of diverse musical offerings, including classical recitals, pops, jazz and world music, chamber soirées, and luncheon and dinner concerts.

"This season's theme, "New Faces, New Stars," reflects our renewed mission to focus on presenting and promoting some of the amazing young talent that's out there," says Marcy Miller, the new executive director of Artist Series Concerts who joined the organization on May 1. "I hope that one day we'll be known nationally as a major force in the professional development and recognition of emerging artists and I think this season's offerings will get us off to a great start."

Artistic director Dr. Joseph couldn't agree more: "We're thrilled to be partnering once again with Young Concert Artists International (YCA), the non-profit agency that's helped launch the careers of such greats as Pinchas Zukerman, Emanuel Ax, Dawn Upshaw and many others. "Be the first to hear the best" is the mantra of YCCA and Sarasota is among the elite communities in the United States to hear and see these fantastic musicians in performance. We'll present three of their rising stars plus two past winners of our own national and state competitions, each of whom has since embarked on their own promising career."

But that's not all. For Holt, the new season has something by and for everyone, a multi-generational tour of outstanding music-making across the globe. "In addition to the return of such perennial favorites as "Piano Grand," vocalist Jennifer Sheehan and the incomparable Dick Hyman performing with his new ensemble, the Florida Jazz Masters, many of this season's concerts will also introduce audiences to new artists, new instruments and new interpretations of well-known music," says Holt. "Those include an exhilarating young Russian ensemble that redefines the possibilities of their traditional Russian folk instruments and a traditional Argentine quartet that reimagines the classics of traditional and contemporary tango. For nostalgia lovers we feature two outstanding vocal ensembles channeling the vintage jazz and pops of the 30s, 40s and 50s, a sax quartet that pays tribute to the sounds of Gershwin, Copland, Ellington and Bernstein and a big band playing hits by Glenn Miller that will get everyone 'In the Mood.' And, of course, we can't forget the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven, who will be celebrated in great musical style by some of our rising young stars."

Holt adds that Artist Series Concerts will continue to collaborate with the Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning (SILL), musicians from the Sarasota Orchestra, the Venice Symphony and other area artists. "These partnerships and collaborations amplify the richness and solidarity of our outstanding cultural community."

Classical highlights of the season include performances by three YCA artists: cellist Zlatomir Fung playing two distinct all-Beethoven programs in honor of the composer's 250th anniversary (November 2 and 3); double bass phenomenon Xavier Foley (January 12), and violinist SooBeen Lee, the eighteen year old known as "Korea's hottest violin prodigy" (April 4 and 5). Other highlights include "Romance of the Flute" with young, Tampa-based flute whiz Taylor Irelan and pianist Andrea Feitl (October 13 and 14); pianist Matthew Graybil and soprano Michelle Giglio, celebrating Chopin's 210th birthday with "Chopin Mini Delights" (November 17 and 18); the return of Artist Series Concerts National Competition for Piano winner Lin Ye; and "Palm Court Treasures," a romantic musical trip back in time with Daniel Jordan, violin, Natalie Helm, cello, and Joseph Holt, piano.

Pops highlights include the return of acclaimed vocalist Jennifer Sheehan in "I Know a Place," celebrating the sounds of the sensational 60s (October 5); the return of "Piano Grand IV: The Holiday Edition," with five Steinway concert grand pianos and five of the area's finest pianists ushering in the holidays in grand style (December 8); the sweet-toned holiday harmonies of female vocal trio Duchess (December 21 and 22); high flying sopranos Monica Pasquini (a past Artist Series Concerts scholarship winner), and Rebecca Shorstein (January 30); the Washington Sax Quartet showcasing the versatility of the sax with music by Gershwin, Copland, Ellington and Bernstein (February 27); Russian Renaissance, the quartet that's shaking up the chamber music world with its new ways with traditional Russian folk instruments (March 7 and 8); the vocal quartet BoyGirlBoyGirl, hailed as "Milwaukee's Manhattan Transfer" (March 24); a musical celebration of spring with Siren Song, featuring soprano Johanna Fincher, mezzo soprano Robyn Rocklein and pianist Michael Stewart (April 12 and 13); Billboard World Music Top Ten award winner Cuarteto Tanguero (May 23 and 24); Dick Hyman and the Florida Jazz Masters; and the music of the Glenn Miller Big Band, featuring Tommy Dorsey Orchestra vocalist Walt Andrus, celebrating the music of the 40s and the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. (A full season listing is included below.)

Artist Series Concerts' popular "Soirée" and luncheon and dinner concerts are also back this season with six Soirée performances presented in area residences, three luncheon performances at Michael's On East and a luncheon concert and a dinner concert in Venice at the Plantation Golf & Country Club.

Tickets for Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota's 2019-2020 season are available now by mail and by phone. Tickets will be available online starting July 15. Visit www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org for the full schedule and season order forms. For more information, call 941-306-1202, M - F, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You