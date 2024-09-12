Art Center Sarasota Opens 2024-2025 Season With Four Exhibits, Artist Talks And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art Center Sarasota's 2024-2025 exhibition season opens with four exhibits, October 10-November 16. In “Echoes of Belonging,” Gabriel Ramos explores identity, community, and cultural heritage, bridging personal narratives with shared history to inspire reflection and connection. (Artist Talk is Saturday, October 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.) In "pouring, storing and ore-ing," Amy Sanders employs utilitarian objects, focusing on vessels designed for pouring and storing.

These everyday items are imbued with layers of meaning beyond their functional roles. David Fithian's exhibition, "Faces & Places," presents a series of paintings and drawings deeply rooted in Cubism and Abstract Illusionism, where divergent and eccentric perspectives converge into dynamic compositions. (Artist Talk is Friday, November 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m.) The open, juried exhibit: "Euphoria!" invites artists to express their exuberant selves and explore diverse interpretations of the theme, capturing the essence of euphoria in a myriad of creative forms. The juror is Leslie Butterfield, an artist and designer. (The Juror's Critique with Leslie Butterfield is Tuesday, October 22, 4 p.m.)

The opening reception for all four exhibits is Thursday, October 10, 5-7 p.m. All works on display are available for purchase. Art Center Sarasota's exhibitions are paid for, in part, part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax revenues and generous donors. Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit ArtSarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

“Echoes of Belonging” showcases paintings layered with evocative silhouettes, transparent textures, and cultural symbolism. These abstract works blend Caribbean motifs, architectural elements, figures, and stylized forms, inviting viewers into narratives that reflect life's challenges and resolutions. Born in 1987 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, artist Gabriel Ramos says he draws inspiration from his identity as a Puerto Rican LGBTQ+ individual, exploring themes of identity, social visibility, and displacement. His work combines bold shapes, expressive gestures, and cultural motifs, creating a unique aesthetic that invites viewers to discover deeper meanings beyond the surface. Ramos lives and works in Tampa Bay. He holds a BFA in Photography from the University of South Florida and an MFA from Cornell University. His work has been exhibited in galleries and museums across the U.S. and the Caribbean, including the National Galleries of the Bahamas and Jamaica, the Sarasota Art Museum, and the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg.

In “Pouring, Storing and Ore-ing,” Amy Sanders presents vessels designed for pouring and storing, where form intersects with profound meaning. Pouring vessels symbolize bounty and generosity, while storage vessels evoke preservation and abundance. The term "ore-ing" highlights the use of iron ore colorants, connecting these pieces to elemental, primitive themes. Sanders' work exemplifies her interest in balancing form and function, blending dramatic angles with flowing lines to create both visually compelling and practical objects. For Sanders, clay serves as a catalyst for limitless possibilities, seamlessly integrating craft and concept. Born in Yueyang, China, and raised in Allentown, PA, Sanders holds a BFA in Ceramics from West Virginia University. After a two-year residency at the Morean Center for Clay in St. Petersburg, she is currently pursuing an MFA at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

David Fithian's “Faces & Places” showcases paintings and drawings that delve into Cubism and Abstract Illusionism. These works invite viewers on a visual journey, exploring divergent perspectives through dynamic compositions and blocks of color, celebrating the power of line, texture, and form. Fithian describes his artistic process as “a kind of mystical endeavor that envelops the spirit,” where painting and drawing lead to mysterious dimensions and evolving forms. For him, art is a perpetual quest for perfection, always evolving and dissolving into new perspectives. Fithian, who grew up in Daytona Beach, studied at the Art Students League in Woodstock and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. In the 1980s, he taught photography and watercolor in Florida before establishing Fithian Studios in Eureka Springs, AR. From 2001 until his retirement in 2020, he served as curator of art and exhibitions at the Museum of Art – DeLand, while actively exhibiting his work.

The open, juried exhibit "Euphoria!" invites artists to express their exuberant selves and explore diverse interpretations of the theme, capturing the essence of euphoria in a myriad of creative forms. The juror is Leslie Butterfield, an artist and designer. Leslie Butterfield holds a Fine Arts certificate in fiber arts from Aarhus Art Academy, and both a BS and MS in Design, as well as a PhD in Design, Art History, and Aesthetics from the University of Minnesota. After a career as an artist and technology entrepreneur, she retired to Sarasota in 2015 to focus on art. Butterfield is an active artist and member of various arts organizations, including a six-year term on the City of Sarasota's Public Art Committee and three years on the Sarasota County tourist development arts grants panel. She also co-founded Art in Common Places, a public art program in Sarasota.

