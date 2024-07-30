54 Below to Debut New Drag Brunch Series Hosted By Marti Cummings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present Big Broadway Drag Brunch with Marti Cummings on September 29, October 20, and November 17 at 1pm as part of its expanded brunch programming that also features Gospel Brunch, Lea DeLaria's Brunch Is Gay, and Scott Siegel's Broadway Musical Brunch.

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, bloody mary's, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center's Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway's biggest names, as well as their hit single "CAKE." Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The NY Times, among others as well as on "Good Morning America," "The View," and "Inside Edition."

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries "Shade Queens of NYC," hosted their own talk show, "The Marti Report" on Logo, "Worst Cooks in America," Hulu's "Drag Me to Dinner," "The X Change Rate," and "Dragged for Yahoo!" Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonald's, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle ("Drag Race" Season 9, "All Stars" 7) and Pandora Boxx ("All Stars" 5).

Brandon's work as a piano bar artist has been celebrated around the world and they have been nominated for 2 Glam Awards and a MAC Award, as well as winning 3 Broadway World Awards including Best Piano Bar Entertainer. Their tribute show Four Pianos won the Bistro Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Brandon is a proud Grammy voting member of the Recording Academy, the American Federation of Musicians, The Americana Music Association, AFM Local 802, ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild of America. He is an MFA graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU, Tisch School of the Arts. Represented by WME.

54 Below's brunch experience includes Chef James Klapak's take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent P&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu is available for $40 (for three courses) or à la carte. A mimosa flight can be added to any meal for $30. For the full brunch menu, click here.

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

Big Broadway Drag Brunch with Marti Cummings plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 29, October 20, and November 17 at 1pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) – $40 (includes $5 in fees). VIPs are $51 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/DragBrunch. Tickets on the day of performance after 10am are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Comments