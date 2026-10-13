54 Below Unveils Halloween Shows 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER, 54 BELOW DUELS VOLUME III and More

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54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to celebrate the spooky season this October with a spectacular line up of shows including 54 Gets Away With Murder, Tomorrow, the Island Dies by Ryan Scott Oliver, and 54 Below DUELS Volume III: Halloween Edition.

54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER – OCTOBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Sometimes, the best things in life are to die for – sometimes, they're worth killing for.

For one night only, the Fortunate Few Productions collective is bringing the murder ballad songbook to 54 Below! Produced by Tommy Kelly and Aidan C. White, 54 Gets Away With Murder pledges to pass the microphone to music's most conniving killers, bringing a mixture of musical theatre, country, hip-hop, and jazz to Broadway's basement. Featuring raucous renditions of songs from Sweeney Todd, Bonnie & Clyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, and even the songbooks of Rihanna, Bobby Darin, and Lemon Demon, this night of cold-blooded camp is sure to be a bloody good time.

Associate production by Aidan C. White, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Dante Brattelli, Bryson Brunson, Trace Burchart, Allison Calabrese, Jalen Ford, Dylan Grosh-Hoy, Rae Hillman, Eden Lakey-Wright, Dani Lorin, Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel, Jadyn Romè, Kira Safier, Sophie Joan Tyler, and Olivia Wasser. Joined by Thomas E. Carley on bass and Olivia Kelly on drums.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PRINCESSES VS. VILLAINS PART 2 – OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Return to the magic—this time with even higher stakes—at 54 Sings Princesses vs. Villains Part 2 at 54 Below. Step back into the songs of your childhood as beloved princesses and their most infamous foes face off in a dazzling night of nostalgia, drama, and mischief. Directed and produced by Samantha Bloom Yakaitis, this electrifying encore features a fresh lineup of stars ready to blur the line between hero and villain. Loyalties will be tested, perspectives will shift, and you may just find yourself rooting for the side you didn't expect!

Stage managed by Allegra Ravitz. Featuring Sara Ross Avery, Kinsey Calderone, Sophia-Bella Carrasquillo, James Cunha, Aja Jett, Katie Kucemba, Piper Loebach, Andrew Leonforte, Elle Levkovich, Bella Marie, Mika Marriott, Ainsley Martell, Marisol Medina, Maile Kai Merrick, Landon Stephens, Jenna Tiso, Swetha Vissapragada, and Samantha Bloom Yakaitis.

Also joined by Willow Wakar (Chicago national tour) on piano. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 BELOW DUELS VOLUME III: HALLOWEEN EDITION – OCTOBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a spooky Halloween version of your favorite DUELS series! This is Volume III of 54 Below DUELS, where some of the brightest lights on Broadway will be put head to head to belt iconic songs! Hosted by music director and pianist Joshua Turchin, this edition will feature exciting renditions of theatrical classics in entirely new genres, most of which have never been seen (and will never be heard from again)! There's “The Whole 'Being Dead' Thing” so get ready to get haunted and duel!

Featuring Fabi Aguirre, Ainsley Alrutz, Josie Axelson, Kyle Castillo, Ryan Colone, L.R. Davidson, Desmond Luis Edwards, Amelia Fei, Giselle Gutierrez, Manny Houston, Thayne Jasperson, Emma Grace Kopec, Madison Kopec, Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson, Emmy Liu-Wang, Ava Locknar, Annika Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Jamie Martin Mann, Noah Marlowe, Devon Meddock, David Merino, Jenny Mollet, Madeleine Pace, Echo Deva Picone, Gabriella Pizzolo, Alexa Ramos Seda, Jelani Remy, Dan Rosales, Isabella Scolaro, Kay Sibal, Ahmad K. Simmons, Christopher James Tamayo, Michael Thatcher, Violet Tinnirello, Lexis Trechak, Remi Tuckman, and Vanessa Valentin.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES BY Ryan Scott Oliver – OCTOBER 26 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Very Intense Productions, ATNW, and AT Musicals In Concert present:

TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES in Concert! Join an incredible lineup of New York City's finest up-and-coming performers at 54 Below for a concert presentation of the award-winning new musical TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES by Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland).

On the storm-ravaged island of Haverness–soon to be lost to rising seas–18-year-old Widow Clack, pregnant and living in exile at the lighthouse with her brother, prepares for the island's final evacuation. But when a young man is found dead on the beach, the few remaining youth tasked with closing up the village turn on each other, unraveling into paranoia, betrayal, and violence. Set in a not-so-distant future shaped by climate catastrophe, Tomorrow, The Island Dies is a chilling new folk-horror musical (think Once meets Sweeney Todd). Blending gothic tradition with a razor-sharp contemporary lens, the show explores fear, fractured communities, and the haunting question: can we escape the storms we create?

Featuring an incredible 6-piece chamber orchestra. Directed by Mat Armada & Ryan Scott Oliver. Music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross.

The performance at 7pm will feature Oliver Callahan, Randall Scott Carpenter, James Cunha, Emily Foley, Kamryn Koerner, Emma Kops, Amy Laviolette, Kaléa Leverette, Sasha Lippis, Brielle Mae, Julie McConnell, Emma Mineo, Matthew Moròn, Andrew Oppmann, Nathan David Smith, Allison Spann, and Nick Xitco.

The performance at 9:30pm will feature Oliver Callahan, James Cunha, Elena Reyes Farías, Hannah E Feldstein, Alexander Fernandez, MJ Hughes, Andy Kear, Hannah MacDonald, Lizzie J. Maguire, Jane Margolis, Julie McConnell, Emily Mesa, Jack B. Murphy, Tommy Page, Adrian Rivera, Allison Spann, and Rebecca Alice Steiner.

Actor Therapy New Works (ATNW) develops and produces readings, workshops, and concerts of brand new musicals and plays cultivated by Actor Therapy students and faculty. Previous projects include Goliath, Out: A Queer Song Cycle, Hopeful, We Foxes, and more.

AT Musicals in Concert previously performed The Prom, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Spring Awakening, and Hair at 54 Below.

For the 7pm performance: $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MACBETH: SOUND AND FURY – A NEW MUSICAL – OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Shakespeare's Macbeth will be like music to your ears: literally! This brand new version of The Bard's tale of ambition gone mad has been transformed into a musical! The Witches don't chant; they belt! The woods don't just move; they sing! And Macbeth, himself, stands at the center of it all, the Jekyll & Hyde of his time. And get out of the way of his Lady Macbeth! She's a killer! The show's score — a brilliant mix of rock, rap, and R&B — will light a fuse under the show's iambic pentameter! Come and enjoy this magical musical brew! There will be incredible sound and oh so much fury!

Developed by the creative team of Kevin Gallagher and Mark T Evans and produced for 54 Below by legendary NYC impresario Scott Siegel, the show will boast a cast of 15 exciting performers and a rockin' five piece band.

Featuring Sonya Balsara, Brandon Berg, Trevor Bunce, Kat Capili, Sawyer Evans, Leo Gonzalez, Lola Lama, Aidan Ryan, and Tatiana Weschler.

Gallagher is a graduate of LAMDA and has directed more than 25 shows. Mark T Evans is an ASCAP Frederick Loewe Award winner and the composer of many musicals. Scott Siegel is the author of 48 books and the creator of more than 600 major musical theater concert events that have been produced all over the world; his work includes producing, writing, and directing concerts for Michael Feinstein.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SHUDDER: A CHILLING NEW MUSICAL COMEDY – OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a wild ride through a haunted castle in the award-winning new musical, Shudder! What do you get when you combine an unusually bizarre Brothers Grimm tale with classic musical theatre conventions and horror tropes? The dark hilarity of Shudder, a new horror-comedy musical complete with priests, knights, peasants, and princesses singing in 5 part harmony! Step aside Beetlejuice and Little Shop, it's time to truly LEARN FEAR.

From the creators of To the Fairest, Shudder is a product of Showpeople Theatre Collective's annual workshop where artists write and stage a musical in less than a week. After the Collective fleshed out the story, the New York Theatre Festival produced Shudder for its Winter 2025 Festival, garnering six nominations and two awards.

Shudder by Mary Grace Epps and Showpeople Theatre Collective. Music supervision by Miles Messier. Book supervision by Brighton Valor Horan.

Featuring James Cunha, Max Currie, Lauren Fitzgerald, Nova Gomez, Logan Johnson, Christina Jordan, Molly McGoldrick, Miles Messier, Joseph Thor, Brighton Valor Horan, and Melina Walko.

Also joined by Liz Gilmartin on viola, Miles Messier on piano, Amanda Lee Morrill on drums, and Trey Pope guitar.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 3RD ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After two wildly successful years, Productions by Stephan is ecstatic to return to 54 Below for The 3rd Annual Spooky Spectacular this Halloween season. Back by popular demand, this fan-favorite concert is bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever—delivering high-energy performances, killer vocals, and spine-tingling fun on NYC's most iconic cabaret stage.

Featuring a cast of successful, celebrated, and truly iconic artists from the New York City performance scene, Spooky Spectacular brings together powerhouse talent from Broadway, national tours, television, and beyond. With thrilling arrangements, crowd-favorite Halloween hits, and unforgettable collaborations, this one-night-only event is a must-see celebration of music, creativity, and Halloween magic.

Produced by Sydney Stephan (she/her). Hosted by Jae XO (she/they).

Featuring Stephanie Ainsworth (she/her), Spencer Bowman (he/him), LJ Brodie (he/him), Laura Castellano (she/her), Sydney Michele Castiglione (she/her), Kira Cory (she/her), Miclo Cuauhtémoc González (he/they), Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua (he/him), Sabina Demidovich (she/her), Funmi Erinle (she/her), Rachel Garr (she/her), Bridget Gooley (she/her), Nora Greenberg (she/her), Leo James (he/him), Sarah Liddy (she/her), Jillian Millette (she/her), Merrill Mitchell (she/her), Wei Ng (he/him), Isabella Orosco (she/her), Alexis Richelle (she/her), Emma Rogers (she/her), Nino Ruggeri (he/him), Katy Semple (she/her), Sophie Stromberg (she/her), and Johanna Thornsberry (she/her).

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

MACBETH: SOUND AND FURY – A NEW MUSICAL October 27 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

SHUDDER: A CHILLING NEW MUSICAL COMEDY October 28 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

THE 3RD ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR October 31 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

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