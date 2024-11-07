Two Concerts Will Be Performed in December as Part of Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present Joseph Parrish and Jesse Martins in Raise Your Voice on December 12 at Sarasota Yacht Club, and James Ehnes and Friends on December 17 at First Congregational United Church of Christ. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.

Baritone Joseph Parrish, winner of the 2022 Young Concert Artists’ Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, is equally at home with operatic and popular repertoire. Parrish made his Salzburg Festival debut in “Der Spieler” this season and enjoys a robust concert career performing with orchestras and in recitals at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and Alice Tully Hall. Parrish is passionate about giving back to the communities that have nurtured him and works to address diversity in the classical music world. For this Lunch and Listen recital – Raise Your Voice, 11:00 a.m. on December 12 at Sarasota Yacht Club – Parrish is joined by Sarasota Opera’s Jesse Martins at the piano. Their program includes opera arias and art song, featuring the music of William Grant Still, Donizetti, and Rachmaninoff. Tickets are $70 (includes lunch).

James Ehnes is one of the most in-demand violinists on the international stage. He is a regular soloist with the world’s greatest orchestras, performs recitals worldwide, and has received Grammy, Gramophone, and JUNO awards for his recordings. Joined by his friend and colleague Orion Weiss, whom the New York Times called “a brilliant pianist,” the pair perform Beethoven’s “Kreutzer” Sonata. After intermission, Ehnes joins forces with violinist Daniel Jordan, violists Stephanie Block and Nathan Frantz, and cellists Natalie Helm and Bjorn Ranheim for Tchaikovsky’s exceptional string sextet, Souvenir de Florence. James Ehnes and Friends is December 17, 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ. Tickets are $43 for general seating and $63 for VIP seating.

