French Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet Will Perform in Sarasota

The Sarasota Concert Association will present internationally-renowned French pianistJean-Yves Thibaudet in his Sarasota debut at the Riverview Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Hailed by The Seattle Times as a "master colorist and great communicator able to reduce a large concert hall to an intimate chamber of intent listeners," Thibaudet will perform Claude Debussy's Preludes, Books I and II.

Thibaudet is known for his extraordinary ability to evoke vivid imagery and dynamic range, and January's performance promises to captivate Sarasota concertgoers with his masterful artistry and signature style.

Jean-Yves Thibaudet has performed globally for over three decades, recording over 50 albums and earning a reputation as one of today's finest pianists. His repertoire extends beyond classical music, embracing jazz, opera transcriptions, and film, fashion, and visual art collaborations. His playing has graced award-winning films such as Atonement, Pride and Prejudice, and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch.

Thibaudet has received two Grammy nominations, the Edison Prize and Gramophone awards among his many accolades. In 2010, the Hollywood Bowl inducted him into its Hall of Fame, and in 2012, the French Ministry of Culture elevated him to the rank of Officier in the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

This performance's tickets are now available as part of the Sarasota Concert Association's 2025 season. The Great Performers Series includes five exceptional concerts and a special event featuring Yo-Yo Ma. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the unparalleled artistry of Jean-Yves Thibaudet in his Sarasota debut.

To secure your tickets visit www.SCAsarasota.org or call the Box Office at (941) 966-6161. Single tickets, Great Performers Series subscriptions, and Choose 3 subscriptions are available.

