Winners of 2022 Yugo BAFTA Student Awards Released

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the winners of the 2022 Yugo BAFTA Student Awards during a two-night ceremony on July 21 and July 22 at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles. The ceremony followed several weeks of virtual panels and meetings for the finalists.

The BAFTA Student Film Award for Animation was awarded to Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Nicolas Mayeur, Etienne Moulin, Hadrien Pinot, Lisa Vicente, Philippine Singer and Alice Letailleur from Pôle 3D, France for "Les Larmes de la Seine." The BAFTA Student Film Award for Documentary was awarded to Shuhao Tse from New York University, United States for "Found." The BAFTA Student Film Award for Live Action was awarded to Shulamit Lifshitz and Oriel Berkovits from The Ma'aleh School of Television, Film & the Arts, Israel for "Girl No. 60427."

The BAFTA Student Award for Games was awarded to Marcus Keable, Hera Hallsdóttir, Urs Shea and Stine Lund from The Animation Workshop VIA University College, Denmark for "Fayburrow," while the BAFTA Student Award for Immersive was awarded to Austin Wolfe from The Glasgow School of Art, United Kingdom for "Aonar."



The Special Jury Prize, which included a $20,000 honorarium presented by Z by HP, was awarded to Shuhao Tse from New York University, United States for "Found." The Special Jury of industry luminaries who selected the winning film included Angela Sarafyan (Actor, "Westworld"), Anthony Hemingway (Director, "Genius: Aretha"), Domee Shi (Director, "Turning Red"), Lucy Alibar (Writer, "Where the Crawdads Sing"), and Natalie Kingston (Cinematographer, "Black Bird").

"Art and technology are inextricably intertwined, and it is exciting to see a new generation of content creators show us what is possible," said HP Media & Entertainment Segment Lead Barbara Marshall. "As a leading provider of technology to the media and entertainment industry, we are delighted to partner with BAFTA to provide this award."

"It is truly remarkable to witness the talent of these emerging filmmakers across the globe. The student finalists continue to set the bar higher every year, paving the path and setting a precedent for future filmmakers. BAFTA is thrilled to be a part of their success and to be an advocate for their professional growth for years to come," said Chair of the BAFTA North America Board, Kathryn Busby.

Abby Bentley, Global Brand & Marketing Director, Yugo said, "On behalf of Yugo, I'd like to congratulate this year's winners and nominees - the passion and talent we've seen is extraordinary. We're honored to be able to support tomorrow's talent through our long-term partnership with BAFTA and I'd like to thank the BAFTA team for their continued vision in creating a diverse and inclusive future for film. At Yugo, we're committed to working with students and young people from all backgrounds to help them develop their skills and reach their full potential. The Yugo BAFTA Student Awards truly aligns with this sentiment and inspires the next generation of filmmakers."

The Yugo BAFTA Student Awards celebrates and rewards the next generation of talented and innovative filmmakers and creatives from around the globe. As one of BAFTA's most global initiatives, this year's 15 finalists were selected from a record-breaking 715 submissions by students from film schools in 36 countries including Israel, Singapore, Norway, Denmark, France, the U.S.A. and the U.K.

In 2021, the BAFTA Student Film Award for Animation was awarded to Hugo Caby, Antoine Dupriez, Aubin Kubiak, Lucas Lermytte and Zoé Devise from Pôle 3D, France for "Migrants." The BAFTA Student Film Award for Documentary was awarded to Yucong Rae Chen from the University of Southern California, USA for "Unfinished Lives," while the BAFTA Student Film Award for Live Action was awarded to Olivia Hang Zhou from the American Film Institute, USA for "Apart, Together." For the first time ever, winners of the BAFTA Student Award for Games and BAFTA Student Award for Immersive were announced at the virtual ceremony. The BAFTA Student Award for Games was awarded to Guillaume Roux from Isart Digital, France for "Symphonia," while the BAFTA Student Award for Immersive was awarded to Yuxin Gao, Lillyan Ling, Gus Boehling and John Bruneau from New York University, USA for "Out for Delivery."

The Special Jury Prize was presented to Yucong Rae Chen from the University of Southern California, USA for "Unfinished Lives." The Special Jury of industry luminaries who selected the winning film included actor Kingsley Ben-Adir ("One Night in Miami..."), actor and director Colman Domingo ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), actor Aasif Mandvi ("This Way Up"), and costume designer Trish Summerville ("Mank").

Yugo, who has sponsored the awards since 2018, served as the Official Sponsor for the Yugo BAFTA Student Awards, while Z by HP served as the Official Technology Partner. The Yugo BAFTA Student Awards were also sponsored by Jaguar, the Official Vehicle Partner of BAFTA in North America.

BAFTA - the British Academy of Film and Television Arts - is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally. Through its Awards ceremonies and year-round programme of learning events and initiatives - which includes workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring schemes in the UK, USA and Asia - BAFTA identifies and celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new talent, and enables learning and creative collaboration. For more, visit www.bafta.org. BAFTA is a registered charity (no. 216726).

Photo: (L-R) Anthony Hemingway, Angela Sarafyan, Lucy Alibar, Shuhao Tse, Caleb Freundlich, Elliot Knight, Natalie Kingston, and Domee Shi pose onstage during the Yugo BAFTA Student Awards at Harmony Gold on July 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)