The Theatre Group at SBCC to Present LEGALLY BLONDE

The Theatre Group at SBCC will open the 2024-25 season with the exuberant musical, LEGALLY BLONDE, Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, Book by Heather Hach, based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. But when her life is turned upside down after her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law, Elle is determined to get him back and ingeniously makes her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex, but with the support of some new friends Elle is determined to realize her potential and prove herself to the world. A fabulously entertaining, award-winning musical based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Directed by Katie Laris, Musical Direction by David Potter and Choreography by Christina McCarthy, Legally Blonde will feature: Adrian, Arias, Clayton Barry, Leesa Beck, Milo Bustany, Addison Clarke, Chaya Clemmons, Benjamin Fetter, Tristan Flemming, Katie Hahka, Felicia Hall, Zach Johnson, Alex Keever, JT Kelleher, Rod Lathim, Isaac Lewis, Cambria Metzinger, Will Muse, Giavanna Oliff, Robby Pallad, Will Roberts, Terra Sage, Shannon Saleh, CJ Smith, Mali Szerwo, Madeira Thomas, Rylie Tuttle, Nik Valinsky, Hattie Ugoretz, Isabel Daisy Watson and Angela Zevallos.

Performances will be July 10-27, 2024 in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm,

Sunday @ 2pm, Previews on July 10 & 111 @ 7:30pm.

The Sunday, July 14, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

Prices: Previews $20 general/$17 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students,

Thursday evening and Sunday matinee $27 general/$22 seniors & SBCC Staff/$16 students,

Friday & Saturday evening $29 general/$24 seniors & SBCC staff/$19 students.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.





