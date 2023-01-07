Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Santa Barbara Dance Theater to Present INTIMACY & AUTONOMY This Month

Santa Barbara Dance Theater to Present INTIMACY & AUTONOMY This Month

The program will be presented January 18 – 22, 2023 at UCSB's Hatlen Theater.

Jan. 07, 2023  

Santa Barbara Dance Theater, the only professional dance company in residence in the UC system, will present its 2023 Season, Intimacy & Autonomy, featuring the work of guest choreographers Helen Simoneau and David Maurice, and a new premiere by UCSB dance faculty Brandon Whited, January 18 - 22, 2023 at UCSB's Hatlen Theater.

The second season for SBDT's new Artistic Director Brandon Whited (UCSB Assoc. Prof. of Dance, Director of Dance Performance), and the 46th anniversary season for the company, this concert reflects a shifting creative direction for the company toward a project-based framework and innovative contemporary dance.

"I am so excited to bring together professional dancers from near and far, guest choreographers, UCSB dancers and students, and the greater Santa Barbara arts community in this production that has been in process since August 2022," shares Brandon Whited, SBDT Artistic Director.

Last Summer, Whited hosted an intensive creative residency with guest choreographers Helen Simoneau and David Maurice who interfaced with UCSB Dance Summer Students to develop the new works that will be presented on the Hatlen Stage this January.

This season features Nicole Powell (Carpinteria, CA), Paige Amicon (Los Angeles, CA), Natalie Leibert (Moorpark, CA), and UCSB Dance Alum, Derion Loman (Los Angeles, CA), with apprentice-understudies Riley Haley (UCSB Dance class of 2024), Sky Pasqual (UCSB Dance class of 2024), and Dalya Modlin (UCSB Dance class of 2023).

Helen Simoneau's DARLING explores vulnerability and intimacy through the presence and absence of touch. More than romance-how does touch inform relationship? DARLING exposes audiences' own biases towards the perceived power and strength of the people onstage. Rooted in form, the movement is created in reverence to its lineage yet subverts traditional ways of being within dance partnering by proposing new ones. This iteration of the work is a 30-minute redux of the original evening-length version.

David Maurice offers a new premiere as part of this concert - Partial Adaptation - a dance work created in the realm of absurdist theater, challenging autonomy and the "fourth wall." For David, Partial Adaptation is the beginning of a period of curiosity and the exploration of the roles of performers and audience, misuse of the fourth wall, and performer and audience autonomy.

Brandon Whited's Her (abridged) is a new ensemble work for five women-comprised of both SDBT dancers and apprentices-that abstractly resonates on the ongoing injustice endured by women. Developed in partial collaboration with the dancers, the piece contrasts gestural explorations of strength and assertiveness, with durational group partnering reflecting community and mutual support amongst women.

Intimacy & Autonomy runs at UCSB's Hatlen Theater January 18 - 21 at 7:30pm and January 22 at 2:00pm. For tickets and more information, visit theaterdance.ucsb.edu, or call the box office at (805) 893-2064.




The LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival Comes to UCSB Theater/Dance This Month Photo
The LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival Comes to UCSB Theater/Dance This Month
This January, four dynamic new plays will receive 20-hour workshops culminating in readings presented to the public and livestreamed during the third annual UCSB LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival. The festival takes place on January 13 and 14, 2023. 
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; PCPA - Pacific Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Santa Barbara Symphony Presents PLAINS, TRAINS & VIOLINS, January 21 & 22 Photo
Santa Barbara Symphony Presents PLAINS, TRAINS & VIOLINS, January 21 & 22
The Santa Barbara Symphony's 70th Anniversary season continues with Plains, Trains & Violins: The Journey of a Lifetime on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 3 pm, preceded by a pre-concert “Conversation with Kabaretti” at 2:00 pm.
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; PCPA - Pacific Conse Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


The LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival Comes to UCSB Theater/Dance This MonthThe LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival Comes to UCSB Theater/Dance This Month
January 3, 2023

This January, four dynamic new plays will receive 20-hour workshops culminating in readings presented to the public and livestreamed during the third annual UCSB LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival. The festival takes place on January 13 and 14, 2023. 
The LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival Comes to UCSB Theater/Dance Next MonthThe LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival Comes to UCSB Theater/Dance Next Month
December 18, 2022

This January, four dynamic new plays will receive 20-hour workshops culminating in readings presented to the public and livestreamed during the third annual UCSB LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival on January 13 and 14, 2023. 
North American Debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is Coming to the Granada TheatreNorth American Debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is Coming to the Granada Theatre
December 7, 2022

The American Theatre Guild will present the North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES and will take The Granada Theatre stage January 3–4, 2022.
Photos: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Rubicon Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Rubicon Theatre Company
December 3, 2022

Rubicon Theatre Company has released production photos for the fifth show of its 2022-2023 “Welcome Home” season, the 1978 Tony Award-winning musical celebration, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’, featuring the music of Thomas “Fats” Waller, conceived by Murray Horwitz & Richard Maltby, Jr., musical direction by William Foster McDaniel, choreography by Dominique Kelley and directed by Wren T. Brown.
UCSB Department of Theater/Dance Presents Fall Dance Concert WITHIN EXISTENCE | EXISTENCE WITHINUCSB Department of Theater/Dance Presents Fall Dance Concert WITHIN EXISTENCE | EXISTENCE WITHIN
November 10, 2022

Journey to UCSB’s Halten Theater this December to experience the fall dance concert, “Within Existence | Existence Within” debuting December 1-3, 2022.
share