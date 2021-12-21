SHINE ON – THE PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE Comes to The Fox for Valentine's Weekend

Shine On - The Live Pink Floyd Experience has been performing for over 17 years. A past favorite at The Grove Theatre in Upland, we are excited to have them back after a long absence. With its eleven-piece ensemble modeled after Pink Floyd's last two touring bands, they are able to capture the near orchestral soundscape that is the Pink Floyd live experience.

Shine On regularly does a medley of Pink Floyd's rock classic, "The Wall", plus greatest hits and fan favorites from Pink Floyd's Animals, A Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell in every show.

Shine On prefers to describe themselves as "The Live Pink Floyd Experience," rather than a tribute band. Join us on the 12th for an Experience to remember - a great way to add to your Valentine's Day weekend. Buffet Dinner starts at 7:00 pm. Doors open for General Admission at 7:30 pm.

Shine On - The Pink Floyd Experience performs at The Fox Event Center on Saturday, February 12th at 8pm. Tickets are $29 for General Admission and $45 for Reserved Table seating with a Buffet Dinner, and may be purchased online at www.grovetheatre.com, by calling 909-792-3880, or at the door.

Get your tickets now. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Fox Event Center is located at 123 Cajon Street, Redlands, CA 92373.