Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHINE ON – THE PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE Comes to The Fox for Valentine's Weekend

pixeltracker

With its eleven-piece ensemble modeled after Pink Floyd's last two touring bands, they are able to capture the near orchestral soundscape that is Pink Floyd.

Dec. 21, 2021  

Shine On - The Live Pink Floyd Experience has been performing for over 17 years. A past favorite at The Grove Theatre in Upland, we are excited to have them back after a long absence. With its eleven-piece ensemble modeled after Pink Floyd's last two touring bands, they are able to capture the near orchestral soundscape that is the Pink Floyd live experience.

Shine On regularly does a medley of Pink Floyd's rock classic, "The Wall", plus greatest hits and fan favorites from Pink Floyd's Animals, A Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell in every show.

Shine On prefers to describe themselves as "The Live Pink Floyd Experience," rather than a tribute band. Join us on the 12th for an Experience to remember - a great way to add to your Valentine's Day weekend. Buffet Dinner starts at 7:00 pm. Doors open for General Admission at 7:30 pm.

Shine On - The Pink Floyd Experience performs at The Fox Event Center on Saturday, February 12th at 8pm. Tickets are $29 for General Admission and $45 for Reserved Table seating with a Buffet Dinner, and may be purchased online at www.grovetheatre.com, by calling 909-792-3880, or at the door.

Get your tickets now. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Fox Event Center is located at 123 Cajon Street, Redlands, CA 92373.


Related Articles View More Santa Barbara Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cast and Dates Announced for SOUTH PACIFIC National Tour
  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations
  • Iowa Stage Theatre Company Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
  • Photos: City Circle Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL