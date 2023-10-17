SBCC Theatre Arts Department Presents JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

The SBCC Theatre Arts Department presents a student showcase production of John Proctor IS THE VILLAIN, by Kimberly Belflower, directed by Sara Rademacher, November 8-18, 2023 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

At a rural high school in Georgia, a group of aware teens are studying The Crucible while navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. Holding a contemporary lens to the American classic, they begin to question who is really the hero and what is the truth, discovering their own power in the process. Alternately touching and bitingly funny, this new comedy captures a generation in mid-transformation.

Please note: This production contains adult language and situations.

John Proctor is the Villain will feature: Adrian Arias, Charlotte Hecker, Calla Kamenov, Alex Keever, J.T. Kelleher IV, Sebastian Lopez, Annette McGuire, Joselyn Pacheco Morales, Sascha Nikolai and Pip van Slooten.

Performances will be November 8-18, 2023 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC's West Campus.

Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm,

Sunday 11/12 and Saturday 11/18 @ 2pm.

The Sunday, 11/12, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

Tickets are $18 general/$15 seniors and SBCC Staff/$10 students.

Call 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at Click Here