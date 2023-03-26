Photos: First Look at THE CHILDREN at Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) will present the fourth show of its 2022-23 Season, Michael Butler, Linda Purl and Nancy Travis starring in the London and Broadway hit, THE CHILDREN, written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Jenny Sullivan. THE CHILDREN will begin previews on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm; opens on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Set at a remote cottage on the coast of Britain after a tsunami wreaks havoc on a nuclear reactor, a married couple's lives are further disrupted by the mysterious appearance of a long-lost colleague, who confronts them with a stunning moral dilemma: what does the older generation owe to those who are young? THE CHILDREN, is a play that will leave audiences questioning their own role in the world and the impact of their choices on future generations. In 2019, writers for The Guardian placed The Children third on a list of the greatest theatrical works since 2000.

"THE CHILDREN is a vital and gripping play, filled with surprises and surprising humor," said ETC's Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. "The central question - what does one generation owe to the next - is brilliantly illuminated by this story. We're honored to have a such a top-notch cast for our production."

The cast of THE CHILDREN have all done exceptional and memorable work for Ensemble Theatre Company on the New Vic stage. Michael Butler ("Robin") most recently directed The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley for the theatre. Acting credits include the Broadway productions of Macbeth and Two Shakespearean Actors, and leading roles Off Broadway in Lovers (Roundabout Theatre Company), Julie Taymor's The Tempest (CSC Rep), Spring Awakening and The Seagull (The Public Theatre), The Beaux Stratagem and A Doll's House (Pearl Theatre) and as Bob Dylan in Jazz Poets at the Grotto (The Production Company). Linda Purl ("Rose") most recently starred as "Rosemary Clooney" in Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical at the New Vic. Her Broadway credits include The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Getting and Spending. Off-Broadway she has appeared in Mr. Toole, The Baby Dance and Hallelujah! Hallelujah!. Some regional credits include the 2022 U.K. national tour of Catch Me If You Can, The Merchant of Venice, Romeo and Juliet, Hedda Gabler, The Real Thing, A Streetcar Named Desire and Tusitala (both with Miss Julie Harris. Nancy Travis ("Hazel") starred last season for ETC in Lillian. She made her feature film debut in Three Men and a Baby and went on to star in Internal Affairs, The Jane Austen Book Club and So I Married an Axe Murderer. She previously worked with director Jenny Sullivan in Nora Ephron's Love, Loss and What I Wore at both the Geffen Theatre and Rubicon Theatre, as well as The Vagina Monologues at the Canon Theatre in Beverly Hills. Nancy can currently be seen in the western rodeo series, "Ride" on the Hallmark Channel. Other recent television credits include, "Last Man Standing" with Tim Allen which ran for nine seasons and "The Kominsky Method."

Scenic design is by Sam Vawter. Lighting design is by Mike Rathbun. Sound design is by Randall Robert Tico. Costume design is by Alex Jaeger. The Wardrobe and Makeup supervisor is Erica Mings. Properties design is by Kirk Graves. Anna Jensen is the Dramaturg. The Production Stage Manager is Jessica Haro.

Ticket prices range from $40 - $84. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.

Photo Credit: Zach Mendez