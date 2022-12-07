North American Debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is Coming to the Granada Theatre
Performances run January 3–4, 2022.
The American Theatre Guild will present the North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES and will take The Granada Theatre stage January 3-4, 2022.
Tickets to R.E.S.P.E.C.T. can be purchased at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org, the Granada Theatre Box Office, or by calling 805-899-2222. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is staged by Christina Sajous (Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, American Idiot, Baby It's You) who leads the creative team, including Darnell White (Music Direction), Matthew Deinhart (Lighting Design), Taylor Edelle Stuart (Video Design), Joshua Liebert (Sound Design), Antonio Consuegra (Wardrobe & Hair Stylist), Tracey Moore (Casting Director) and Jamal Howard (Associate Director).
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. showcases the soundtrack of an era that brought Aretha Franklin worldwide acclaim singing hits such as, "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect," and many more.
This brand-new production is adapted from McGee Entertainment's Australian touring smash-hit, RESPECT-The Aretha Franklin Story starring Angie Narayan (Australian Idol), also known as Australia's "Soul Mama", which continues to play to sold out audiences across Australia.
Follow R.E.S.P.E.C.T. on social media at instagram.com/respectontour/ and facebook.com/respectontour to learn more about this exhilarating concert guaranteed to get you out of your seat and dancing in the aisle!
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 3, 2022
Rubicon Theatre Company has released production photos for the fifth show of its 2022-2023 “Welcome Home” season, the 1978 Tony Award-winning musical celebration, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’, featuring the music of Thomas “Fats” Waller, conceived by Murray Horwitz & Richard Maltby, Jr., musical direction by William Foster McDaniel, choreography by Dominique Kelley and directed by Wren T. Brown.
Celebrate New Year's Eve With The Santa Barbara Symphony
November 30, 2022
The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its beloved New Year's Eve concert tradition. Downtown will be dazzling with the music of Broadway and other celebratory symphonic favorites, on Saturday, December 31 from 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm at the Granada Theatre.
Colburn School Adds Adrian Dunn And Evan Kuhlmann to Faculty
November 22, 2022
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, choral music returns to the Colburn School under the leadership of singer, composer, and conductor Adrian Dunn, who has been appointed Director of Choral Programs, Community School of Performing Arts. Dunn will direct the Community School's junior and youth choral ensembles, and the Colburn Concert Choir, and work with students ages 5 - 18 in musicianship, vocal technique and ensemble skills.
UCSB Department of Theater/Dance Presents Fall Dance Concert WITHIN EXISTENCE | EXISTENCE WITHIN
November 10, 2022
Journey to UCSB’s Halten Theater this December to experience the fall dance concert, “Within Existence | Existence Within” debuting December 1-3, 2022.
Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER At The Arlington Coming To Santa Barbara This December
November 9, 2022
Santa Barbara Festival Ballet will present its 47th annual production of The Nutcracker at The Arlington Theater. The beloved holiday tradition is returning with three performances on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11. This is a family friendly event, so all ages are invited to enjoy the show and celebrate the holiday season!