Ensemble Theatre Presents Hershey Felder's PUCCINI

Puccini is the story of a young musician in love with the world of opera, and in particular Giacomo Puccini's La boheme, Tosca, and Madama Butterfly.

Mar. 7, 2021  
The Ensemble Theatre Company will present the live premiere of Hershey Felder's "Puccini," which will stream at 5 p.m. on March 14.

Puccini is the story of a young musician in love with the world of opera, and in particular Giacomo Puccini's La boheme, Tosca, and Madama Butterfly. When, through a series of unusual circumstances, the young musician meets the musical master himself, secrets are revealed that send the young musician soaring.

Opera stars Nathan Gunn, Gianna Corbisiero and Charles Castronovo will lead the live world premiere of this event.

The Ensemble Theatre Company is offering $55 viewing access per household. This cost will cover the live performance, as well as a week of "on-demand" viewing of the taped broadcast.

To register for tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/hershey-felder-presents-puccini-live-from-florence-tickets-125525126031?aff=ETCSB. Once registered, event attendees will receive an emailed link to the livestream on March 12.


