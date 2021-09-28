BWW Previews: THE LADIES OF THE CAMELLIAS

Re-emergence from Covid hibernation is an exciting opportunity for local theater companies to stage themselves a coming out party. E. Bonnie Lewis and Ken Gilbert of DramaDogs, A Theater Company, are bringing a staged reading to Center Stage Theater that welcomes audiences back to live events with two epic theater divas: Sarah Bernhardt and Eleanora Duse. Both were considered to be the greatest actresses of their time, and both made famous the role of Marguerite Gautier, the central character in The Lady of the Camellias by French author, Alexandre Dumas, fils.

In DramaDogs reading of The Ladies of the Camellias, Lillian Groag's quick-witted farce, both actresses are booked to perform their version of the play in the same theater, one day apart. The author and fellow actors' issues with these leading ladies seem to be the problems of utmost importance until a Russian revolutionary enters the scene and threatens to blow up the theater.

"DramaDogs realized after being catapulted out of the theater for more than a year and a half that we needed to celebrate our reemergence without the pressures of gathering a full set and lights, costumes and make-up. Rather, we decided to stylize a staged reading where everything is suggested (some is acted out)," says Ken Gilbert, who produces and directs the performance.

E. Bonnie Lewis plays the role of Sarah Berhardt. "Being Sarah?" says Lewis, "My god, she's iconic. Sometimes I actually feel like I am challenging her. She's big and bold and fearless. Who doesn't want to tap into that?" Lewis and fellow cast member Meredith McMinn discovered Ladies of the Camellias while looking for a play that featured "timeless" women--a tall order considering shows with women of a certain age are hard to find, says Lewis. It's on brand for the company, who see women of any age on stage to be, as Gilbert says, "a force to celebrate."

Featuring E. Bonnie Lewis, Meredith McMinn, Sean O'Shea, Jane Lamp, Ethan Kim, Brian Harwell, Justin Davanzo, Ed Giron, and Phillip Moreno. Live musical accompaniment by Eric Valinsky. "The joys!" Says Lewis. "Working! Playing together. Being together doing what we know how to do!...What a delightful piece to bring to our community to celebrate our return to live theater."

DramaDogs, a Theater Company presents:

The Ladies of the Camellias

by Lillian Groag

Center Stage Theater

October 1 at 7:30 p.m.

October 2 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.