Audra Mcdonald Will Appear On 'Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations With Patrick Cassidy' This Week

Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy announced six-time Tony Award winning Audra McDonald will join Cassidy for the live stream production on August 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

Audra McDonald is the recipient of six Tony awards, two Grammy awards, and an Emmy award. Her Broadway credits include Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Henry IV, Twelfth Night, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune plus many more. In addition to her unparalleled career on Broadway, the Julliard trained soprano, opera credits include La voix humaine at the Houston Grand Opera and Rise and Fall of the City of Mahogonny. Along with multiple TV and film appearances, McDonald has also released five solo albums as well as Sing Happy with the New York Philharmonic.

Patrick Cassidy says, "Audra McDonald is one of the greatest talents the theatre has ever known. She has influenced generations of artists to sing. And sing they shall."

Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy is live streamed on the first Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m. CT and can be viewed at www.StudioTennTalks.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/studiotenntheatrecompany. The show is free to all viewers and voluntary donations are appreciated.