Young Actors' Theatre Camp Launches First-Ever Virtual Summer Camp

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, founding Directors Shawn Ryan and John Ainsworth announced today that Young Actors' Theatre Camp, one of the nation's premier theatre and drama camps held in California's Santa Cruz mountains, has gone entirely virtual. Featuring an all-star lineup of over 100 experts from stage and screen, Young Actors' Theatre Camp gives students ages 8-18 from around the world the opportunity to participate in a variety of hands-on and diverse classes-from vocal technique, acting, and dancing to on-camera acting technique, costume design, and improvisation-to hone their skills and incite creative imagination. In addition, over 75 Master Classes are available, giving students the opportunity to learn directly from the best. Classes run 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. now through August 14, 2020. For additional information or to register, visit campyatc.com or call (925) 858-3548.

"Students have the opportunity to create the camp of their dreams by choosing their own classes each and every day," said Ryan. "And because of the ease of use Zoom provides, we have rounded-up an incredible roster of experts who will give campers an experience unlike any other!"

"While we would much rather meet in person, we are so excited to be able to hold our camp virtually," adds Ryan. "Our first few days have proven that, even though we can't gather in person, students are bonding and making true connections with other students who have similar interests."

"Our camp is designed for students who have a passion for the arts," said Ainsworth. "Even virtually, we are proud to provide a safe and supportive environment where students can move outside of their comfort zones and express themselves."

This year's virtual offerings include: Costume Design; Acting including Contemporary and Classical Theater, Acting on Screen for Film and TV, and Audition Technique; Cold Readings for Film and TV; Rehearsal and performance of a group Musical Theatre number; Dance Classes for all levels in Broadway / Jazz/ Ballet / and Tap; Improvisation including Improv Games, Short Form, Long Form and Sketch Comedy Writing/Performance; Vocal Study; Screenwriting; Filmmaking; Special Effects Makeup; Scenic Design; Stage Management; and more!

Celebrating its 19th anniversary, Young Actors' Theatre Camp has been voted year-after-year as the Bay Area's "Best Overnight Camp" by Bay Area Parent and Parents' Press magazines. Young Actors' Theatre Camp has won multiple awards and was the inaugural inductee into Bay Area Parent magazine's "Hall of Fame."