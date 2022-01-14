Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 San Francisco Awards
FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chelsea Bardellini - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steve Mazurek - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel
Best Direction Of A Musical
Anderson Davis - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel
Best Direction Of A Play
Greg Brown - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Stream
Margo Hall - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse
Best Editing Of A Stream
Christian Pizzirani - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Morris - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Best Musical
FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel
Best Performer In A Musical
Anita Viramontes - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Jason Berner - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Anna Marie Sharpe - RACHEL - South Bay Musical Theatre
Best Play
THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tanya Orellana - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Everett Elton Bradman - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse
Best Streaming Play
[HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Scott Taylor-Cole - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Atessa McAleenan-Morrell - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Alliana Lili Yang - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
VELORIO - LATINX MAFIA/Playground