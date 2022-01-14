Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 San Francisco Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chelsea Bardellini - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Mazurek - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel

Best Direction Of A Musical

Anderson Davis - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel

Best Direction Of A Play

Greg Brown - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream

Margo Hall - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse

Best Editing Of A Stream

Christian Pizzirani - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Morris - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre

Best Musical

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel

Best Performer In A Musical

Anita Viramontes - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Jason Berner - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Anna Marie Sharpe - RACHEL - South Bay Musical Theatre

Best Play

THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tanya Orellana - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Everett Elton Bradman - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse

Best Streaming Play

[HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Scott Taylor-Cole - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Atessa McAleenan-Morrell - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Alliana Lili Yang - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

VELORIO - LATINX MAFIA/Playground