Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld [REGION] Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Lea Michele - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa



Runners-Up: Ben Jones - LOVE SONGS - Feinstein's at the Nikko, Bill Irwin - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater, Pipeline Vocal Project - ACAPELLA CONCERT - Cinnabar Theater

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Alex Hartman - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Alex Rodriguez - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre, LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre, Joey Dippel - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jenny Foldenauer - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Gwendoyn Sampson Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre, Noreen Styliadis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players, Beatrice Bell - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Alaina Mills - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Dianna Schepers & LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre, Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater, Doug Santana - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Latonya Watts - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Tanika Baptiste - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros, Josh Gefken - TRAP - Upstage Theater, Jeffrey Lo - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre



Runners-Up: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company, SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players, DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Paul Hudson - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Weili Shi - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre, Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater, Ed Hunter - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Susan Draus - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Ben Prince - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre, Carl Pantle - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre, Lane Sanders and Amie Jan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players

Best Musical

Winner: KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre



Runners-Up: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company, SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players, FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: GODDES - berkeley rep



Runners-Up: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley, AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros, THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kyle Kemph - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Marshall Forte - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre, Yuval Weissberg - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater, Jomar Martinez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Kirk Waller - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Tessa Prodromou - TRAP - Upstage Theater, Devin Cunningham - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros, Brian Moore - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre

Best Play

Winner: FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre



Runners-Up: TRAP - Upstage Theater, AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros, WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: WEST SIDE STORY - San Jose Opera



Runners-Up: WEST SIDE STORY - California Theatre, LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater, CARMEN - Opera San Jose

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Eric Broadwater - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre



Runners-Up: Patrick Klein - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players, Michael Wilson - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre, Josh Gefken - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Anthony Sutton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players



Runners-Up: Steven Kroeger - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse, Wesley Murphy - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros, Brittany Law - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Chanel Tilghman - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre



Runners-Up: Teresa Attridge - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon, Ginger Beavers - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA, Tara Roberts - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Gwendolyn Sampson Brown - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Rudy Guerrero - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros, Will Dao - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse, Velina Brown - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: LLAMA LLAMA RED PAJAMA - Bay Area Children's Theatre



Runners-Up: 13 THE MUSICAL - Borel Dream Theatre, SEUSSICAL JR. - Pittsburg Community Theatre, MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR - On the Fringe Visual and Performing Arts

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Transcendence Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Ray of Light Theatre, Berkeley Playhouse, Palo Alto Players