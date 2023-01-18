Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld [REGION] Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Lea Michele - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa
Runners-Up: Ben Jones - LOVE SONGS - Feinstein's at the Nikko, Bill Irwin - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater, Pipeline Vocal Project - ACAPELLA CONCERT - Cinnabar Theater
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Alex Hartman - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Alex Rodriguez - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre, LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre, Joey Dippel - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Jenny Foldenauer - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Gwendoyn Sampson Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre, Noreen Styliadis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players, Beatrice Bell - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Alaina Mills - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Dianna Schepers & LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre, Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater, Doug Santana - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Latonya Watts - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Tanika Baptiste - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros, Josh Gefken - TRAP - Upstage Theater, Jeffrey Lo - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre
Runners-Up: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company, SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players, DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Paul Hudson - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Weili Shi - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre, Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater, Ed Hunter - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Susan Draus - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Ben Prince - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre, Carl Pantle - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre, Lane Sanders and Amie Jan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players
Best Musical
Winner: KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre
Runners-Up: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company, SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players, FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: GODDES - berkeley rep
Runners-Up: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley, AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros, THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Kyle Kemph - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Marshall Forte - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre, Yuval Weissberg - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater, Jomar Martinez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Kirk Waller - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Tessa Prodromou - TRAP - Upstage Theater, Devin Cunningham - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros, Brian Moore - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Best Play
Winner: FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Runners-Up: TRAP - Upstage Theater, AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros, WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse
Best Production of an Opera
Winner: WEST SIDE STORY - San Jose Opera
Runners-Up: WEST SIDE STORY - California Theatre, LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater, CARMEN - Opera San Jose
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Eric Broadwater - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre
Runners-Up: Patrick Klein - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players, Michael Wilson - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre, Josh Gefken - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Theater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Anthony Sutton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players
Runners-Up: Steven Kroeger - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse, Wesley Murphy - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros, Brittany Law - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Chanel Tilghman - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre
Runners-Up: Teresa Attridge - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon, Ginger Beavers - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA, Tara Roberts - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Gwendolyn Sampson Brown - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Rudy Guerrero - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros, Will Dao - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse, Velina Brown - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: LLAMA LLAMA RED PAJAMA - Bay Area Children's Theatre
Runners-Up: 13 THE MUSICAL - Borel Dream Theatre, SEUSSICAL JR. - Pittsburg Community Theatre, MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR - On the Fringe Visual and Performing Arts
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Transcendence Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Ray of Light Theatre, Berkeley Playhouse, Palo Alto Players