W. Kamau Bell to Return to Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a previously sold-out run, Emmy Award winner and New York Times bestselling author W. Kamau Bell will return to Berkeley Repertory Theatre for a limited engagement. On Saturdays from August 24—October 12, 2024, Bell will take the stage at Berkeley Rep’s intimate School of Theatre Bakery Studio at Berkeley Rep School of Theatre (2071 Addison St., Berkeley) to experiment with new material, discuss current events, and share fresh stories about his life and family—all while trying not to stress about the upcoming election. Performances will take place at 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Tickets for W. Kamau Bell Gets His Act Together are $30 and available now only to Berkeley Rep subscribers.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue–Sun, 12–7 p.m.).



While he’s most recently been recognized as the host of CNN’s Emmy-winning show United Shades of America and a Peabody Award-winning director for his docuseries, We Need to Talk About Cosby, Bell has always considered himself a stand-up comedian at heart.



In W. Kamau Bell Gets His Act Together, audiences are invited to be part of building the next era of Kamau’s comedic journey. The goal is for Kamau to craft a new hour-long set to tour across the country, and the hope is that America’s democracy survives into 2025.



W. Kamau Bell is a stand-up comedian, director, producer, husband, and dad. For seven seasons, he was the host and executive producer of the five-time Emmy Award-winning CNN docu-series United Shades of America. Bell won a Peabody Award for his Showtime docu-series We Need To Talk About Cosby. He is also the co-author of the New York Times bestselling book Do The Work: An Antiracist Activity Book. His first book was his memoir with the easy-to-remember title: The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6' 4", African American, Heterosexual Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama’s Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian. Recently, Bell directed and produced the Emmy Award winning HBO documentary 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed. As a stand-up comic, Bell has recorded two comedy specials. The second one, Private School Negro, is available on Netflix. Bell is on the board of directors for DonorsChoose—a nonprofit that helps teachers raise money for class projects, and Live Free —a nonprofit dedicated to ending gun violence, mass incarceration, and mass criminalization. Bell is also the ACLU’s Celebrity Ambassador for Racial Justice.



Comments