W. Kamau Bell to Bring WHO'S WITH ME? To Berkeley Rep

Following two previously sold-out developmental residencies, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning TV host, comedian, filmmaker, and New York Times bestselling author W. Kamau Bell will return to Berkeley Repertory Theatre with Who's With Me?, performing a special, limited engagement at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre beginning Tuesday, April 8 and running through Sunday, April 13, 2025.



Bell returns to the stand-up stage, full of questions, thoughts, and a heavy dollop of silliness in these hectic times. He's pretty sure we will only make it through all of this if we face it together. So, Bell wants to know: Who's With Me?



Berkeley Rep's engagement is part of Bell's Who's With Me? 2025 stand-up comedy tour, which kicked off on February 13 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and will travel to cities nationwide. In 2024, Bell performed two sold-out developmental residencies, W. Kamau Bell Gets His Act Together, at Berkeley Rep's Bakery Studio at Berkeley Rep School of Theatre.



Bell is a stand-up comedian, director, producer, husband, and dad. He is currently featured on the new season of ABC's “Celebrity Jeopardy” and has progressed to the semifinals. For seven seasons, he hosted and executive produced the five-time Emmy Award-winning CNN Original Series United Shades of America. In 2023, he won an Emmy for his HBO documentary 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed. He also received a Peabody Award for his 2022 Showtime docu-series, We Need to Talk About Cosby. Bell co-authored the New York Times bestseller Do the Work: An Antiracist Activity Book and authored The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6' 4", African American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama's Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian. His latest writing project is the Substack newsletter, Who's With Me? His comedy special, Private School Negro, is available on Netflix.



Bell serves on the board of directors for DonorsChoose, a nonprofit that assists teachers in raising money for classroom projects, and Live Free, a nonprofit committed to ending gun violence, mass incarceration, and mass criminalization. He is also the ACLU's Celebrity Ambassador for Racial Justice. In 2023, Bell and his wife, Melissa Hudson Bell, co-founded Who Knows Best Productions, a media production company based in Oakland, CA. He cares deeply and sleeps little.



Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet's Coffee, its official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to acknowledge support at the season sponsor level from Stephen & Susan Chamberlin, Yogen & Peggy Dalal, Bruce Golden & Michelle Mercer, Frances Hellman & Warren Breslau, Wayne Jordan & Quinn Delaney, Jonathan Logan & John Piane, Gisele & Kenneth F. Miller, Jack & Betty Schafer, the Strauch Kulhanjian Family, Kelli & Steffan Tomlinson, and Gail & Arne Wagner.